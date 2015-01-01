पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:किसान आंदोलन में लंगर की सेवा कर लौट रहे सनौर के दो व्यक्तियों की हादसे में मौत

पटियाला26 मिनट पहले
  • साथी बोला- स्पीड व चाल देख लग रहा था कि कैंटर का ड्राइवर नींद में है, जब तक अलर्ट करते उसने टक्कर मार दी

किसानों के केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ शुरू किए गए आंदोलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए सनौर के पास गांव सफेडा से कुछ किसान 26 नवंबर काे दिल्ली गए थे। वहां लंगर की सेवा करने के बाद साेमवार और मंगलवार कर दरमियानी रात काे वापस आते हुए करनाल के नजदीक पीछे से आ रहे कैंटर की ट्राली के साथ टक्कर हाे गई। हादसे दाैरान गांव सफेडा के रहने वाले दो व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई। जिनमें 22 साल का गुरप्रीत

सिंह और एक 68 साल का लाभ सिंह शामिल है। जानकारी मुताबिक के गुरप्रीत सिंह की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई थी, जबकि लाभ सिंह की पटियाला के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज दाैरान माैत हुई। इसके अलावा 8 लाेग जख्मी है जिन्हें अलग अलग अस्पतालाें में इलाज के लिए रखा गया है। दाेनाें मृतकाें का मंगलवार काे गांव में संस्कार कर दिया गया।जख्मी सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि कैंटर की स्पीड व चाल देख रहा लग रहा था कि उसका ड्राइवर नींद में है। जब तक अपने ड्राइवर को अलर्ट करते, हादसा हो गया।

इधर, यूनियन ने डीसी काे मांग पत्र देकर मदद की मांग की

हादसे का पता चलने के बाद क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के नेताओं ने डीसी कुमार अमित काे मांग पत्र देकर मृतकाें व जख्मियाें के परिवाराे की मदद के लिए मांग पत्र दिया। जिसमें उन्हाेने बताया कि यूनियन के 8 किसानाें में से दाे की माैत हाे गई। 6 लोग जख्मी हैं। जिनमें 45 साल का कुलवंत सिंह, 50 साल हरदेव सिंह, 50 साल सुखविंदर सिंह, 45 साल हरविंदर सिंह,35 साल गुरमेल सिंह, 40 साल का नरिंदर सिंह शामिल है। सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि हादसे के समय उनके ट्रैक्टर का ड्राइवर ट्रैक्टर के नीचे बुरी तरह से दब गय। अफरातफरी में जख्मियाें काे उठाकर अस्पताल में पहुंचाया जा रहा था। ड्राइवर की ओर किसी का ध्यान नहीं था। िसान जन अंदाेलन में जा रहे किसानाें की गाड़ियां पहुंची जिसकी मदद से ट्रैक्टर के नीचे दबे ड्राइवर काे निकाला।

