  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Up To 75% Of Students Started Reaching Government Schools, 5% Of Parents In Private Sent Consents

अटेंडेंस प्रतिशत:सरकारी स्कूलों में 75% तक स्टूडेंट्स पहुंचने लगे, निजी में 5% अभिभावकों ने ही भेजी कंसेंट

जालंधर8 मिनट पहले
  • तीसरी-चौथी के पहले वीकेंड में ही बढ़ी बच्चों की संख्या, पढ़िए लाइव रिपोर्ट

करीब 11 माह बाद स्कूलों में तीसरी से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थी आने लगे हैं और उनके पैरेंट्स से कंसेंट लेटर लेना जरूरी है। ऐसे में जिले के करीब 1300 सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ाई शुरू हो चुकी है और वहां बच्चों की गिनती करीब 75% है। डिप्टी डीईओ राजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि स्कूलों में बच्चों की हाजिरी से लेकर उन्हें परीक्षा की तैयारियों के लिए भी मोटिवेट किया जा रहा है।

स्कूल खुलने के तीन दिन बाद ही सरकारी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की गिनती 75 फीसदी तक पहुंच चुकी है। दूसरी तरफ सीबीएसई से संबंधित स्कूलों के प्रबंधकों का कहना है कि अभी पैरेंट्स ने स्कूल को अपना सहमति पत्र नहीं भेजा है। ऐसे में प्राइवेट स्कूलों में अभी 5 फीसदी अभिभावकों ने ही कंसेंट भेजी है और स्कूल ऑफलाइन एग्जाम करवाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं लेकिन अभिभावक अभी तैयार नहीं हैं।

कोरोना के हारने का विश्वास... सरकारी स्कूल चूहड़वाली में 81% और दुगरी में 100% रही विद्यार्थियों की हाजिरी- सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल लाडोवाली रोड के प्रिंसिपल गुरदीप सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को तीसरी के 38 में से 16, चौथी में 40 में से 24 और पांचवीं में 40 में से 19 बच्चे पहुंचे। सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल दकोहा के प्रिंसिपल रंजीत सिंह ने बताया कि तीसरी, चौथी कक्षा और पांचवीं के 75% स्टूडेंट्स आए। गर्वमेंट प्राइमरी स्कूल नंदनपुर के प्रिंसिपल गणेश भगत ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को स्कूल में बच्चों की हाजिरी 50% रही।

गर्वमेंट प्राइमरी स्कूल देसलपुर के प्रिंसिपल अमरजीत ने कहा कि उनके स्कूल में विद्यार्थियों की गिनती लगभग पूरी है। गर्वमेंट प्राइमरी स्कूल दुगरी में तीसरी, चौथी और पांचवीं क्लास में 100% हाजिरी रही। सरकारी सीसे. स्कूल मकसूदां की प्रिंसिपल अरविंदर कौर ने कहा कि आज 56 प्रतिशत बच्चे स्कूल में उपस्थित रहे। लद्देवाली सीसे. स्कूल में आज 72.02 प्रतिशत बच्चे स्कूल आए थे। सरकारी सीसे. स्कूल चूहड़वाली में 81 प्रतिशत बच्चे मौजूद रहे।

कोरोना का डर कायम है... 2000 स्टूडेंट्स वाले एपीजे में 115 ने ही भेजी सहमति, ये हाल ज्यादातर निजी स्कूलों में - एपीजे स्कूल महावीर मार्ग के प्रिंसिपल गिरीश कुमार ने बताया कि उन्होंने अभी तीसरी और चौथी के बच्चों को बुलाने का निर्णय नहीं लिया है। हमने पांचवीं से 12वीं क्लास के करीब 2000 पैरेंट्स को कंसेंट फार्म भेजा था लेकिन अभी केवल हमें 115 बच्चों के पैरेंट्स ने ही अपनी कंसेंट भेजी है।

इसलिए हमने अभी 10 से 12 क्लास के बच्चों को लिए ही स्कूल खोलने का फैसला किया है ताकि अभिभावकों का विश्वास बन सके। स्वामी संत दास पब्लिक स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल कमलजीत कौर ने कहा कि पैरेंट्स की सहमति के बाद ही आगे फैसला लेंगे। एमजीएन पब्लिक स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल कमलजीत सिंह रंधावा ने कहा कि अभी छठी से आठवीं के एग्जाम चल रहे हैं।

तीसरी और चौथी की ऑनलाइन क्लासेज ही लग रही हैं। 3 फरवरी के बाद ही बच्चों को स्कूल बुलाने के बारे में बता पाएंगे। लॉ ब्लॉसम पब्लिक स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल निधि ने बताया कि बड़ी क्लासों के बच्चे पूरी तरह नहीं आ रहे। 2 से 4% पैरेंट्स ने ही कंसेंट भेजी है। फिलहाल एक क्लास में 8 बच्चे बिठा रहे हैं।

पैरेंट्स स्पीक - ऑनलाइन क्लास और ट्रांसपोर्ट सुविधा बड़े कारण- शायना कोचर कहती हैं बच्चे ऑनलाइन क्लास लगाने के आदी हो गई हैं। मेरे बच्चे के क्लासमेट नहीं आ रहे तो हमने भी उसे स्कूल नहीं भेजा। किमी जैन कहती हैं उनकी बेटी चौथी में पढ़ती है और पांचवीं तक कक्षाएं लगाने का माहौल नहीं है। स्कूल ट्रांसपोर्ट सुविधा नहीं देते, तब तक बेटी को स्कूल नहीं भेजेंगी।

रश्मि अग्रवाल कहती हैं फिलहाल उनके बच्चे का स्कूल नहीं खुला है। जब तक वैक्सीनेशन नहीं होगी, वे उसे स्कूल नहीं भेजेंगे। अध्यापन के क्षेत्र से जुड़ीं प्रियंका शर्मा ने बताया कि उनकी बेटी दो साल की है। करीब 10 महीने से बच्चे घर में हैं तो वे एकदम उसे बाहर नहीं भेजना चाहती हैं। प्राइवेट कर्मचारी मीनाल ने बताया कि उनके बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ रहे हैं तो स्कूल भेजने पर एकदम से पढ़ना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। ऐसे में वे चाहते हैं कि इस सेशन बच्चे ऑफलाइन पढ़ने की बजाय ऑनलाइन ही सेशन पूरा कर लें।

