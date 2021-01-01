पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई नहीं:लूट-झपटमारी, चोरी में एफआईआर के लिए महीनों से चक्कर काट रहे हैं पीड़ित, शिकायत तक नहीं लिखी

लुधियाना38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिकायत मिलने पर तुंरत एफआईआर दर्ज करना कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन

किसी भी मामले में शिकायत मिलने पर तुंरत एफआईआर (फर्स्ट इंफॉर्मेशन रिपोर्ट) दर्ज करना सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन है, लेकिन लुधियाना पुलिस इसे नहीं मानती। हालात देखिए पीड़ित थानों में खुद के साथ हुई वारदातों की शिकायतें लिखवाने के लिए घूम रहे हैं। कई पीड़ित सालों, महीनों और दिनों से चक्कर काट रहे है, मगर उनसे मुलाजिम न तो सीधे मुंह बात करते हैं और न ही उन्हीं शिकायतों को तरजीह दी जाती है।

यह सब क्राइम ग्राफ को कम दिखाने के लिए किया जा रहा है या फिर मुलाजिम लापरवाह हैं, ये तो अफसर ही बता सकते हैं। ये हालात तब हैं, जब पुलिस ऑनलाइन लोगों की एफआईआर सुविधा देने का ढिंढोरा पीट रही है। आपको रूबरू करवाते हैं पुलिस की कारगुजारी के कुछ उदाहरणों से।

केस 1 : दात से वार कर लूटा बाइक-मोबाइल, हदबंदी को लेकर जांच, 1 माह बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं

किशोर कुमार ने बताया कि वो होटल मैनेजर हैं। 22 दिसंबर रात को वो बाइक पर घर जा रहे थे कि जगराओं पुल के पास पहुंचे तो लुटेरों ने उन्हें घेर लिया और उनके हाथ पर दात से वार कर दिया। फिर उनका मोबाइल, 6 हजार रुपए से भरा पर्स और बाइक छीन फरार हो गए। इसकी शिकायत करने के लिए वो कोतवाली थाने गए, वहां पहुंचने पर उन्हें कहा गया कि इलाका थाना डिवीजन 2 के थाने में आता है। वो अपनी शिकायत लेकर वहां चले गए, लेकिन वहां से उसे दोबारा कोतवाली जाने के लिए कहा गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने गांव जाना पड़ गया।

कुछ दिन बाद जब वो वापस आए तो दोबारा कोतवाली थाने गए तो वहां के दो मुलाजिम उन्हें साथ लेकर जगराओं पुल पर आ गए, जहां वो दुकानदारों से पूछने लगे कि ये इलाका किस थाने को लगता है। तब तक उनका लूटा हुआ मोबाइल चल रहा था, इसके बारे में उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया, लेकिन उन्होंने ट्रेस नहीं किया। इसके बाद उन्हें दोबारा डिवीजन 2 में जाने को कहा। जब वो वहां गए तो वहां बैठे मुलाजिम ने मैप निकालकर दिखाया और बोला कि आ देख लै एेहे कोतवाली दा इलाका एे। हुण तूं एेदां कर सीपी साब नूं कंप्लेंट दे दे, ओत्थों पता लग जू की केहड़ा थाणा। एक महीने से ज्यादा बीतने पर भी उनकी शिकायत तक नहीं लिखी गई।

विश्वकर्मा कॉलोनी की हरप्रीत कौर से मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो बदमाशों ने 2019 में 28 अप्रैल को रात करीब 8 बजे मॉडल टाउन स्थित लायलपुर स्वीट्स के पास झपटमारी कर मोबाइल छीन लिया था। पीड़िता के मुताबिक वह उसी समय थाने गईं, लेकिन पुलिस मुलाजिम ने उनकी शिकायत नहीं ली। फिर अगले दिन थाने जाकर खुद शिकायत लिखकर दी, लेकिन दर्ज नहीं की। वह पिछले पौने दो साल से 20 से अधिक बार थाने के चक्कर काट चुकी हैं। कई एसएचओ बदले, लेकिन कार्रवाई करना तो दूर शिकायत तक दर्ज नहीं की। हर बार मुलाजिम मोबाइल लोकेशन की बात कर टाल देते थे, लेकिन आज तक लोकेशन ही नहीं आई। अब थाने जाओ तो बोलेंगे कि बथेरे मोबाइल गुमदे ने, पर मिलदा कोई-कोई एे। इसके बाद कहा कि दोबारा शिकायत दे दो, मिलेगा तो बता देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस के इस ढिलमुल रवैये के चलते उन्हें परेशानी हो रही है।

केस 3 : 10 दिन पहले पर्स चोरी, थाने में घुमाते रहे कर्मी: गुरशरण सिंह ने बताया कि वो दुगरी में रहते हैं और दिल्ली में प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी करते हैं। 10 दिन पहले किसी ने उनका पर्स चोरी कर लिया था, जब वो ऑटो में बैठकर स्टेशन से घर जा रहे थे। मामले की शिकायत लेकर वो थाने और चौकी दोनों जगह गए थे, लेकिन आज-कल बोलकर थाने में घुमाते रहे, मगर शिकायत नहीं लिखी गई। लिहाजा अब उन्होंने शिकायत न देने का मन बनाया है।

