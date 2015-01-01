पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खुशियों में लगा ग्रहण:भाई की शादी का कार्ड बांट रहा था युवक, कैंटर में पीछे से कार टकराई, 1 की मौत, दूसरा घायल

पठानकोट7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंटर से टकराने के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़े
  • चालक तेज स्पीड से लापरवाही के साथ दौड़ा रहा था कैंटर
  • हादसे के बाद चालक फरार, राहगीरों ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल

एक युवक अपने भाई की शादी का कार्ड देने अमृतसर से पठानकोट जा रहा था, लेकिन हादसे में उसकी जान चली गई। कैंटर ने ब्रेक मारी और युवक की कार पीछे से टकरा गई। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। हादसे में एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल बताया जा रहा है।

थाना सदर में ASI राकेश कुमार कैंटर चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है, जो हादसे के बाद फरार हो गया। आरोपी की पहचान गुरप्रीत सिंह निवासी मीरा सांगला जंडवाला जिला फाजिल्का के रूप में हुई है। मृतक का नाम सचिन कुमार निवासी फतेह सिंह कालोनी अमृतसर है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में नरोट मेहरा निवासी आशीष कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी बुआ का लड़का सचिन एवं उसका दोस्त मुनीष निवासी आजाद नगर सुल्तान विंड रोड अमृतसर छोटे भाई सुमित कुमार की शादी का कार्ड देने के लिए हमारे घर आए थे।

कार्ड देने के बाद सचिन व मुनीष पठानकोट में ही अपने निजी काम के लिए चले गए। काम खत्म करने के बाद वे अमृतसर लौट रहे थे कि जंजुआ अस्पताल सरना स्टेशन पास उनकी गाड़ी जंडवाला मीरा सांगला थाना सिटी फाजिल्का निवासी गुरप्रीत सिंह के कैंटर से टकरा गई।

कैंटर की स्पीड काफी तेज थी और उसे लापरवाही से दौड़ाया जा रहा था। इसलिए वह बेकाबू हो गया और कार से उसकी टक्कर हो गई। राहगीरों ने सचिन व मुनीष को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, लेकिन रास्ते में उसकी बुआ के लड़के सचिन की मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें