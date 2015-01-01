पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिंदगी से हारा नौजवान:24 वर्षीय युवक ने फंदा लगाकर की खुदकुशी; पंखे से लटकता मिला शव, नानी के घर में रह रहा था

जालंधर8 मिनट पहले
मां बेटे द्वारा खुदकुशी किए जाने से सदमे में है। 
  • अपनी खुशी से नानी के पास रह रहा था, खेतीबाड़ी करता था

पंजाब के जालंधर जिले के गांव सलेमपुर मसंदा में 24 साल के नौजवान ने घर में ही फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। उसका शव कमरे में पंखे से लटकता मिला। फोन न उठाने पर जब युवक के मां ने पड़ोसियों को देखने को कहा, तब मामले का पता चला।

पड़ोसियों ने ही पुलिस को खबर दी। सूचना मिलते ही दकोहा (नंगल शामा) पुलिस चौकी के प्रभारी मोहिन्द्र सिंह व ASI दलजिन्द्र लाल मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने शव को पंखे से उतारा और कब्जे में लिया। वहीं मां बेटे द्वारा यह कदम उठाए जाने से सदमे में है।

थाना प्रभारी मोहिन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक युवक की पहचान रमनदीप सिंह रोमा पुत्र बलविन्द्र सिंह निवासी गांव सरहाला राणूआं जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर के रूप में हुई है। वह काफी समय से अपनी नानी के घर सलेमपुर मसंदा में रह रहा था और खेतीबाड़ी करता था।

मृतक की नानी कुछ समय पहले ही विदेश गई है। नाना की मौत हो चुकी है। बेटे की मौत का पता लगते ही मौके पर पहुंची मां कुलविंद्र कौर ने बताया कि वह अपनी खुशी से नानी के पास रह रहा था। उसे किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी नहीं थी और न ही कोई बात हुई थी।

दकोहा चौकी प्रभारी ने बताया कि मृतक की मां के बयानों के आधार पर धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई करते हुए केस दर्ज किया गया है।

