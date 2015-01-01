पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट तैयार:हाईवे पर ब्लैक स्पाॅट पाॅइंट का लिया जायजा

बनूड़3 घंटे पहले
रोड का जायजा लेते एआरटी के मैंबर।
  • हादसों को कंट्रोल करने के लिए लाॅन्ग टर्म और शाॅट टर्म के आधार पर रिपोर्ट तैयार की जाएगी

पीडब्लयूडी के अफसरों और बनूड़ पुलिस के अधिकारियोंं ने सांझे तौर पर मिलकर हाईवे पर होने वाले हादसों को रोकने के लिए डेंजर जोन का जायजा लिया। असल में एसएसपी पटियाला की तरफ से सर्दी के मौसम में धूंध के कारन हाईवे पर होने वाले हादसों को कंट्रोल करने के लिए एआरटी टीम ‘एक्सीडेंटल रेेजूलेशन टीम’ का गंठन किया है।.

टीम में पीडब्ल्यूडी, थाना पुलिस के अलावा ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अधिकारियों को शामिल किया गया है। उक्त गठित की गई टीम की तरफ से आज बनूड़ जीरकपुर रोड पर हादसों पर 6 ब्लैक स्पाॅट को मार्क किया गया है जहां अधिक्तर एक्सीडेंट होने के चांस बने रहते है।

टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि मार्क किए गए ब्लैक स्पाॅट पर हादसों को कंट्रोल करने के लिए लाॅग टर्म और शाॅट टर्म के आधार पर रिपोर्ट तैयार की जाएगी। इस रिपोर्ट को एसएसपी पटियाला को भेजा जाएगा तांकि यहां काम किया जा सके।

एआरटी के मैंबर-एसएसपी की तरफ से गठित की गई एआरटी की टीम में एसडीओ पीडब्ल्यूडी बी/आर मनोहर लाल, जेई पीडब्ल्यूडी राम प्यारे, एसएचओ बनूड़ शुभाष कुमार, ट्रैफिक पुलिस इंचार्ज अमरजीत सिंह मौजूद है।

यह है ब्लैक स्पाॅट-
एआरटी टीम ने बनूड़ जीरकपुर रोड पर सेखनमाजर-कराला चैराहा, होटल राॅयल मिराज के पास डाॅउन ओवर बरिज पॉइंट, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल बनूड़, गांव जंगपुरा और राम नगर पाॅइंट को ब्लैक स्पाॅट के तौर पर मार्क किया गया है।

इसके अलावा बनूड़ खरड़ रोड पर गांव फौजी कॉलोनी और दूसरी तरफ गांव झांसला गांव के पॉइंट्स का जायजा भी लिया गया है। टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों ने गांव जंगपुरा और बूटा सिंह वाला के चैराहे पर हादसों को कंट्रोल करने के लिए चर्च की है। दोनों गांवों के उक्त पॉइंट को 200 मीटर आगे पीछे किया जा सकता है।

