परेशानी:सस्पेंशन पीरियड की सैलरी लेने के लिए भटक रहा कर्मचारी

बनूड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसान नेता बलवंत सिंह नंडियाली के साथ जानकारी देते हुए
  • केस को देखने के बाद सैलरी जारी करने के आर्डर जारी हो चुके हैं, इसके बाद भी नहीं मिल रहे पैसे

मार्कफेड डिमार्टमेंट से रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी अपने सस्पेंशन पीरियड की सैलरी लेने के लिए विभाग के अफसरों के चक्कर काट रहा है। हालांकि केस को देखने के बाद सैलरी जारी करने के आर्डर जारी हो चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद फाइल डिप्टी चीफ मैनेजर के टेबल पर अटकी हुई है।

मार्कफेड की बनूड़ ब्रांच से रिटायर्ड हुए जूनियर अस्सिटेंट नसीब सिंह ने बताया कि 2007 में 13 अगस्त से 12 नवंबर तक किसी केस के मामले में सस्पेंंड कर दिया गया था। इंकुआरी के बाद उसे कलीन चिट मिली थी। लेकिन सस्पेंशन पीरियड के दौरान की सैलरी आज तक नहीं मिली है। कई बार अफसरों के चक्कर काट चुका है। लेकिन कहीं कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई है।

नसीब सिंह ने कहा कि मार्कफेड के गोडाउन में डैड स्टोक के मामले में मैनेजर के साथ उसे नामजद किया गया था। हालांकि मैनेजर के परिजन पूरे लाभ हासिल कर चुके हैं जबकि मेरे मामले में ऑब्जेक्शन लगा दिया गया है। सैलरी जारी करने के हुए है आर्डर: नसीब सिंह ने कहा कि सस्पेंशन पीरियड की सैलरी जारी करने के लिए डिपार्टमेंट के एएमडीजी रहे ।

राहुल गुप्ता ने इंकुवारी के बाद 9 मार्च 2020 को आर्डर जारी किए हुए है लेकिन इसके बावजूद फाइल डिप्टी मैनेजर के टेबल पर अटकी हुई है। नसीब सिंह ने कहा कि मौजूदा डिप्टी मैनेजर ने 2007-08 में पटियाला में डीएम रहते रीस्टेट होने के बाद भी सैलरी रोक दी थी। सहकारिता मंत्री के हस्तक्षेप से उस वक्त सैलरी मिली थी।

पर्सनल हियरिंग नहीं हुई:
नसीब सिंह ने बताया कि विभाग के मामले में अधिकारियों की तरफ से लाॅकडाउन के समय के दौरान मामले की सुनवाई की गई थी। पक्ष रखने के लिए पर्सनल हियरिंग का मैसिज नहीं दिया गया था। मामले में अफसरों ने एक तरफा फैस्ला लिया था। जिसे लेकर 12 जून 2020 को अपील डाली है।

नसीब सिंह के मामले में सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह को मैमोरंडम दिया गया है। कुछ अधिकारी जानबूझ कर परेशान कर रहे है। सैलरी की फाइल कलियर करने के एवज में पैसे की मांग की जाती है। सीएम साहिब को रिश्वतखोर अधिकारियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

यदि सैलरी जारी न हुई तो यूनियन संघर्ष करेगी। व्यक्तिगत सुनवाई में सैलरी मामले का कोई संबंध नहीं है।- बलवंत सिंह नंडियाली, किसान नेता जिला मोहाली।

