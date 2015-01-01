पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Overtake Car Collides With Bike, Father Dies, Accident At T Point Of Village Ramnagar On Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Marg, Son Sirius

हादसा:ओवरटेक कर रही कार बाइक से टकराई, पिता की मौत,बाबा बंदा सिंह बहादुर मार्ग पर गांव रामनगर के टी प्वाइंट पर हादसा, बेटा सीरियस

बनूड़एक घंटा पहले
बनूड़-तेपला बाबा बंदा सिंह बहादुर मार्ग पर गांव रामनगर के टी प्वाइंट पर कार व बाइक की टक्कर हाे गई। जिसमें बाइक सवार पिता की मौत हो गई। जबकि उसके बेटे की हालत सीरियस है और वह पीजीआई में दाखिल है। गांव बासमा के सरपंच तरसेम लाल ने बताया कि वीरवार की रात सोहनदीप सिंह (21) वह उसका पिता जय सिंह (49) बाइक पर अंबाला से गांव आ रहे थे। रामनगर टीप्वाइंट के पास बनूड़ से आ रही कार अपने आगे जा रहे वाहन को ओवरटेक करने लगी। ऐसे में वह सामने से आ रहे बाइक से टकरा गई। हादसे में जख्मी दाेनाें बाइक सवाराें काे पहले सरकारी अस्पताल ले गए। उसके बाद उनकाे पीजीआई रेफर किया गया। पीजीआई पहुंचते ही जय सिंह की माैत हाे गई। एएसआई नाहर सिंह ने बताया कि जय सिंह की लाश परिवार काे साैंप दी है। कार चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

यहां हादसे इसलिए क्योंकि लॉजिस्टिक पार्क के चलते बाहर खड़े होते हैं वाहन

इस राेड पर राज्य सरकार ने लॉजिस्टिक पार्क मंजूरी किया है, इसलिए यहां पपर बड़ी संख्या में गोदाम बने हैं। गाेदाम प्रबंधकों ने पार्किंग का कोई प्रबंध नहीं किया है। इस कारण गाेदाम के बाहर वाहन खड़े रहते हैं। गांव के लोगों का कहना है कि वह इस बारे में कई बार शंभू पुलिस को बता चुके हैं, पर इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

