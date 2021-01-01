पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुए अड्‌डे का मामला:जुए के अड्डे से पकड़ी कुछ लड़कियां लुधियाना की स्थानीय पुलिस की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध, जांच जारी

बनूड़2 घंटे पहले
बनूड़ पैलेस में जुए के अड्डे पर की गई रेड की फाइल फोटो।-भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 8 नामजदों में से अभी 2 ही गिरफ्तार, एसपी का खुलासा

थाने से डेढ़ किमी दूर बनूड़ पैलेस में चल रहे जुए के कारोबार का किंगपिन पितांबर, अविनाश पसीजा, दीपक, पंकज दआ, जय कुमार, अनिल कुमार, रिंकू मेहता और परमजीत सिंह ही हैं। एफआईआर में इन आठाें के नाम ताे दर्ज हैं, लेकिन ऑन रिकॉर्ड कोई अधिकारी कुछ नहीं बोल रहा। नामजद आराेपियाें में से 2 ओकू की गिरफ्त में हैं, लेकिन 72 घंटे की छानबीन के बाद भी अन्य 6 आराेपियाें तक ओकू नहीं पहुंच सकी है।

माना जा रहा है कि ओकू की रेड से पहले ही दाे-तीन आराेपी विदेश भाग गए हैं। इसके लिए ओकू ने लुक आफ्टर नाेटिस जारी किया है। उधर, जानकाराें की माने ताे आरोपी राजपुरा के रहने वाले थे और बनूड़ में धंधा चला रहे थे। दूसरी तरफ छानबीन ओकू के हाथ में हाेने की वजह से पुलिस भी सीधे ताैर पर मामले में कुछ बाेलने काे तैयार नहीं है।

नामजद आरोपियों में से कुछ के विदेश भागने की आशंका, लुक आफ्टर नोटिस जारी

नामजद आरोपी पैलेस में चला रहे थे जुए का धंधा: एसपी ओकू
एसपी ओकू जसकिरत सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की जांच जारी है। नामजद आराेपियाें में से कुछ आराेपी रेड से कुछ दिन पहले विदेश चले गए हैं। नामजद किए गए अाराेपी ही पैलेस में चल रहे जुए के काराेबार काे चला रहे थे। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पैलेस से गिरफ्तार की गई लड़कियाें में विदेशी और कुछ लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। इनसे पूछताछ जारी है। जांच पूरी हाेने के बाद ही कुछ कहा जाएगा। वहीं, ओकू ने आरोपियों की तलाशी के लिए लुक आफ्टर नोटिस जारी किया गया है। अभी ओकू की जांच जारी है।

ओकू की फाइनल रिपोर्ट के बाद करेंगे कार्रवाई : डीएसपी-डीएसपी गुरिंदर सिंह बल ने बताया कि बनूड़ में जुए के पकड़े गए कारोबार के मामले में अाेकू जांच कर रही है। इसमें थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई की भी जांच हो रही है। इनकी रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी फिलहाल थाना पुलिस पर किसी तरह की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है और न ही कोई कमेटी गठित की गई है। ओकू रिपोर्ट के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे।

सट्टे का कारोबार चलता है ऑनलाइन -मंगलवार को शहर के अलग-अलग इलाके जिनमें 22 नंबर फाटक, फैक्ट्री एरिया, रेलवे रोड आदि जगह का जायजा लिया गया। यहां ज्यादातर दुकानों में कंप्यूटर लाटरी की आड़ में सट्टे का कारोबार चलता था। मंगलवार को सब जगह यह काराेबार बंद था। हालांकि अब सट्टे का कारोबार ऑनलाइन चलाया जा रहा है। जिला पुलिस ने एसएसपी विक्रमजीत दुग्गल की अगवाई में बुरे लोगों के खिलाफ चलाई गई मुहिम के तहत जनवरी महीने में जिला पुलिस ने सट्टे का काम करने वाले आरोपियों के खिलाफ 15 मामले दर्ज करके 36 हजार 870 रुपए बरामद किए हैं

