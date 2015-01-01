पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:4 हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने 20 मिनट में जमींदार के परिवार और नौकर को बंधक बना 25 तोला सोना, 1.5 लाख नकदी लूटी

नाभाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लुटेरे अलमारी तोड़ने को साथ लेकर आए थे रॉड
  • मालेरकोटला रोड पर गांव चट्ठे में सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे की घटना, पुलिस ने परिवार के बयान लेकर फिंगर प्रिंट भी जुटाए

गांव चट्ठे में मंगलवार अल सुबह 5:30 बजे चार हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने जमींदार के परिवार और नौकर को बंधक बनाकर 20 मिनट में लूट की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। उन्हाेंने 25 तोला सोना और 1.5 लाख नकदी लूटी। 6 बजे से पहले की आराेपी लूट की घटना काे अंजाम देकर फरारहाे गए। सूचना के बाद पहुंचे गांव के लाेगाें ने पीड़िताें काे मुक्त कराया। वारदात की सूचना पर चौकी गलवट्टी इंचार्ज मोहन सिंह, थाना सदर इंचार्ज सुखदेव सिंह और पटियाला से एसपी डिटेक्टिव हरमीत सिंह हुंदल समेत फोरेंसिक टीम पहुंचे। जानकारी के मुताबिक वारदात के वक्त घर गांव से थोड़ा बाहर खेतों की तरफ करीब आधा किलोमीटर की दूरी पर है। जिसके सभी गेट बंद थे। लुटेरे मवेशियों के बाड़े की तरफ घर के पिछले हिस्से से दाखिल हुए थे। डीएसपी राजेश छिब्बर के मुताबिक सभी पहलुओं पर जांच की जा रही है। फिंगर प्रिंट लिये गए हैं। इलाके में सीसीटीवी काे देखा जा रहा है। लुटेरे जल्द काबू में होंगे।

बाड़े की तरफ से घर में दाखिल हुए थे लुटेरे, बंधक परिवार को पड़ोसियों ने छुड़वाया

मालेरकोटला रोड पर गांव चट्ठे में सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे जमींदार बलवंत सिंह बेडरूम में थे। उनका नौकर पाखर सिंह घर के पिछले हिस्से में बने मवेशियों के बाड़े में चारा डालने गया। वहां तैयार बैठे चार हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने बंधक बनाया तो उसने चिल्लाना शुरू किया। शोर सुनकर जमींदार बलवंत सिंह ने पत्नी परमजीत कौर को आवाज दी। कहा की मवेशियों को कुछ दिक्कत है।

परमजीत कौर मवेशियों के बाड़े में पहुंची तो लुटेरों ने उसे भी हथियारों की नोक पर बंधक बना लिया जिसके बाद चारों लुटेरों ने नौकर पाखर सिंह को एक कमरे में बंद करते उसे कंबल से बांध दिया। वहां एक हथियारबंद लुटेरा उसकी कनपटी पर पिस्तौल तानकर खड़ा हो गय। उसे जान से मारने की धमकी देते चुप रहने को कहा और दूसरे लुटेरों ने परमजीत कौर को बेडरूम में ले जाकर जमींदार बलवंत सिंह पर पिस्तौल तान ली। जिसके बाद लुटेरे अपने साथ लोहे की राड लेकर आये थे। जिसका प्रयाेग करके अलमारियों के लॉक तोड़ दिए और वहां रखी डेढ़ लाख नकदी और 25 तोले सोने के जेवरात लेकर फरार गये। सुबह दिन चढ़ने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने बंधक परिवार के हाथ पैर खोल पुलिस को सूचना दी।

विराेध के चलते मुंह पर नहीं लगा सकेेे थे टेप: नाैकर पाखर

नौकर पाखर सिंहके मुताबिक वो मवेशियों को चारा डालने गया तो वहां पहले से घात लगाकर बैठे चार हथियारबंद लुटेरों ने उसे धमकाते बंधक बना लिया जिनके पास पिस्तौल जैसे हथियार थे उन्होंने सिर पर पिस्तौल तानते उसे एक कमरे में बंद कर लिया। शोर सुनकर पहुंची मालकिन को भी बंधक बनाते घर में लूटपाट की। चार में से तीन लुटेरों के पास पिस्तौल जैसे हथियार थे उन्होंने उसके मुंह पर टेप लपेटने की कोशिश की। विरोध के कारण कामयाब नहीं हुए तो कंबल से उसे बांध दिया एक लुटेरे ने उसकी गर्दन पर दरात रख चुप रहने को धमकाया। लुटेरे किस तरफ से आये और वापस कहां से गये। किससे आये उन्हें नहीं पता चला।

25 से 30 साल थी लुटेराें की उम्र: परमजीत काैर
जमींदार की पत्नी परमजीत कौर मुताबिक चार लुटेरों जिनकी उम्र पचीस से तीस साल थी। सर्दी वाले मोटे कपड़े पहने थे। जब वह अलमारियों में तोड़फोड़ करने लगे तो उसने लुटेरों को गुहार लगाते कहा कि उन्होंने धान की फसल मंडी में बेंची है जिसकी दो लाख नकदी घर में पड़ी है उसे ले जाये लेकिन लुटेरों ने कोई रहम नहीं किया। जमींदार बलवंत के मुताबिक पिछले समय दौरान आलू की फसल के निकालते वक्त उसकी टांग में काफी चोट आई थी, जिस कारण वो घर में ही रहता था उसकी किसी के साथ कोई दुश्मनी नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें