पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर कीर्तन:छोटे साहिबजादों की कुर्बानी को समर्पित नगर कीर्तन निकाला, नाभा से फतेहगढ़ साहिब रवाना

नाभाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्रीगुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की छत्र छाया में शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की धर्म प्रचार समिति ने गुरुद्वारा साहिब पातशाही नौंवी रोहटा साहिब से नगर कीर्तन निकाला। नगर कीर्तन के रवाना होने पर ज्ञानी भाई राजिंदरपाल सिंह ने अरदास की। नगर कीर्तन बोले सो निहाल के संगतों के जैकारों व फूलों की बौछार के साथ श्री फतेहगढ़ साहिब के लिए रवाना हुआ। गतका पार्टियों के अलावा, निहंग सिंह आकर्षण का केंद्र थे। संगत ने कीर्तन में कारों, जीपों, बसों, ट्रॉलियों और बाइकाें पर भगवा झंडों के साथ भाग लिया।

कीर्तन रोहटी मोड़ां, रोहती बस्ता, इच्छेवाल, लालोडा, घमरौदा, मंडोर, हयाना कलां, हयाना खुर्द, शमला, अजनौदा कलां, अजनौदा खुर्द, किशनगढ़, सिंबडो, अालोवाल, दंदराला खारोड, दित्तुपुर, चनारथल जीटी रोड, रेलवे ब्रिज, सरहिंद से फतेहगढ़ साहिब पहुंचा। संगत ने अलग-अलग जगहाें पर नगर कीर्तन का हार्दिक स्वागत किया और लंगर की सेवा की। अंतरिम समिति के मेंबर सतविंदर सिंह टोहड़ा ने कहा कि धर्म के प्रचार के क्षेत्र में एसजीपीसी का कार्य अद्वितीय था। कहा कि छोटे साहिबजादों द्वारा दिखाए गए मार्ग और शहीदों की सोच को अपनाना समय की जरूरत है। उन्होंने गुरु मार्ग का मार्ग प्रशस्त करते हुए धर्म और सिख धर्म के उत्थान में योगदान देने का आग्रह किया।

बाबा रणजीत सिंह ढींगी, बाबा मखन सिंह कारसेवा वाले, बाबा गुरमेल सिंह मौजी साहिब कोटा, बाबा रणजीत सिंह मोहाली, बाबा हरदीप सिंह, बाबा जोगी सिंह, मालवा जोन इंचार्ज सतबीर सिंह खटड़ा, मैनेजर करनैल सिंह नाभा , मैनेजर नरेंद्रजीत सिंह, मैनेजर गुरप्रीत सिंह मलेवाल, मैनेजर अमरीक सिंह रोहटा, एडीशनल मैनेजर करनैल सिंह, भगवंत सिंह धंगेड़ा, अमरपाल सिंह, मेंबर हरदीप कौर खोख, बलतेज सिंह खोख, गुरदयाल इंद्र सिंह बिल्लू, गुरचरण सिंह घमरौंदा, रणधीर सिंह ढींडसा, प्रिंसिपल सुरिंदर कौर, रंजीत सिंह, प्रीतम सिंह मान, हरनेक सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह, रणधीर सिंह धीरा, आत्म प्रकाश बेदी, प्रचारक बेअंत सिंह, भाई परविंदर सिंह, मनदीप सिंह, हरदीप सिंह टिब्बा, अवतार सिंह, जत्थेदार शमशेर सिंह चौधरी माजरा, जत्थेदार कुलदीप सिंह अलौहरा मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें