किसान आंदाेलन:हादसे में हाेशियारपुर के किसान की मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ में, नाभा के किसान की हार्ट अटैक से दिल्ली में मौत

नाभा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • होशियारपुर से साथी एसआई के साथ दिल्ली जा रहा था किसान

हाईवे के पास गांव भादला पुल पर बुधवार सुबह करीब 6:15 बजे बाेलेराे और ट्रक की टक्कर में एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर मौत हो गई। बाेलेराे चला रहा पुलिस मुलाजिम जख्मी हो गया। एएसआई जगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि वह होशियारपुर से दिल्ली आंदोलन में हिस्सा लेने जा रहे थे। जब उनकी बोलेरो मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ के पास पहुंची तो हाईवे पर खड़े ट्रक से टकरा गई।

साथ बैठे सहयोगी कुलविंदर सिंह (40) पुत्र दर्शन सिंह निवासी गांव सितोर, थाना हरियाणा जिला होशियारपुर की मौके पर मौत हो गई। हादसा ट्रक ड्राइवर की लापरवाही व धुंध के कारण हुआ है, क्याेंकि ड्राइवर ने ट्रक रोड पर खड़ा किया था। बाद दोपहर मंडी गोविंदगढ़ सिविल अस्पताल से कुलविंदर की लाश खन्ना सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजी गई।

दिल्ली में किसान में शामिल नाभा के गांव सहौली के 60 साल के किसान पाल सिंह की हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई। किसान पाल सिंह दिल्ली मे किसान आंदोलन में शामिल थे। लाश का पोस्टमार्टम सोनीपत के अस्पताल में कराया जा रहा है। उसके बाद लाश को सहौली लाया जाएगा। आज उनका संस्कार गांव सहौली में किया जाएगा।

‘कृषि कानून वापस नहीं होंगे, हमें पूरे देश के किसान देखने हैं न कि लाख दो लाख’ॉ

पटियाला | केंद्र के कृषि सुधार बिल पर सफाई देने के लिए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता इकबाल सिंह लालपुरा बुधवार को पटियाला पहुंचे। प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस करके उन्होंने दो टूक साफ कर दिया कि यह कानून वापस नहीं होंगे। केंद्र सरकार बातचीत के लिए तैयार है और अगर कोई खामी है तो किसान उसे बताएं। दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रवक्ता लालपुर से उनसे बात की। अब पंजाब में किसानों को समझाने अाए हैं, अगर यह काम आपकी जिला स्तर की भाजपा टीम ने गांव गांव जाकर किया होता तो आज यह हालात न बनते? इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि जिसकी जितने काम की समर्था होती है वो उतना करता है। अब जैसे हालात बने हैं उसके पीछे कई वजह है। हम जिस पार्टी के साथ 24 सालों से जुड़े रहे, वो 94 सीटों पर थी अौर हम सिर्फ 23 सीटों पर। हमारी जितनी समर्था थी हमने किसानों को जाकर समझाया। साथ ही उन्होंने अकाली दल को घेरा। इससे पहले इकबाल सिंह लालपुर का पटियाला पहुंचने पर जिला भाजपा ने स्वागत किया। प्रधान हरेंद्र कोहली, सेक्रेटरी सुखविंदर कौर नौलखा, प्रवक्ता भूपेश अग्रवाल मौजूद रहे।

