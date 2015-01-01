पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक जाम:बौडां गेट चौक पर ट्रैफिक लाइट्स खराब, जाम से लोग हो रहे परेशान

नाभा5 घंटे पहले
बाैडां गेट पर बंद पड़ी लाइट्स के चलते मनमर्जी से निकलते वाहन चालक।
  • चौक में तीन मुलाजिम तैनात, कई बार ट्रैफिक बढ़ने से स्थिति हो जाती है खराब : हरदीप

बौडां गेट पर लगने वाले जाम ने शहर निवासियों काे परेशान कर रखा है। शहर से गुजरने वाले राहगीर इससे परेशान हाे रहे हैं। वैसे तो शहर का कोई ही ऐसा चौराहा होगा जहां पर ट्रैफिक जाम ना लगता हो, लेकिन शहर के बौडां गेट चौक में यह समस्या सबसे गंभीर है। इस चौक में काफी समय तक लोग ट्रैफिक मे फंसे रहते हैं और यहां लंबा जाम लगता है। इस चौक के रास्ते राहगीर लुधियाना, संगरूर, समाना व धूरी की और जाते हैं। हालाकि बौंडा गेट चौक है, धरना चौक है, यह चौक धरना चौक बन कर रह गया है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के हरदीप सिंह ने बताया कि यहां पर तीन मुलाजिम हैं। कई बार हैवी ट्रैफिक के कारण स्थिति बदहाल हो जाती है। उन्होंने मांग की है कि शहर में ट्रैफिक मुलाजिम बढ़ाए जाएं।

कई साल से बंद है लाइट्स
इस चौक पर ट्रैफिक लाइट्स तो पिछले कई सालाें से लगी हैं पर इतने साल में शायद कभी किसी ने लाइट चलती देखी हो। इस चाैक से रोजाना कई आला अफसर गुजरते हैं। यही नहीं काेर्ट जाने वाले, एसडीएम, डीएसपी, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार व दूसरे अधिकारी इसी चौक से निकलकर रोजाना अपने दफ्तरों में पहुंचते हैं।

बौडां गेट चौक में है ट्रैफिक पुलिस का दफ्तर
नाभा ट्रैफिक पुलिस का दफ्तर भी इसी चौक मेे है। बेशक इस चौक मेे हर समय ट्रैफिक कर्मचारी तैनात रहते हैं पर इसके बाद भी ट्रैफिक समस्या का कोई हल नहीं हो सका है। इस चौक से हमेशा हैवी ट्रैफिक होने के कारण इसे कंट्रोल करना मुश्किल होता है।

मुलाजिम तीन, कैसे कंट्रोल होगा ट्रैफिक
इलाके में ट्रैफिक के सिर्फ तीन ही मुलाजिम हैं और आबादी एक लाख है। जानकारी के अनुसार तीन में से दो मुलाजिम बौंडा गेट चौक पर तैनात रहते हैं। इतना ही नहीं यह कैबिनेट मंत्री का शहर है। उनका नाभा में रोजाना ही रूट रहता है। कम मुलाजिमाें के चलते ट्रैफिक की व्यवस्था अौर बदहाल हो जाती है।

