पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:2 और की माैत, 59 कोविड पॉजिटिव केस मिले, 66 मरीज ठीक होकर लौटे

पटियाला11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2050 सैंपलों की आई रिपोर्ट, 59 केस में से 43 केवल शहर के

2050 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट मंगलवार काे मिली। जिसमें 59 नए कोरोना केसों की पुष्टि हुई है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. हरीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि इससे जिले में पॉजिटिव केसों की गिनती 13 हजार 649 हो गई है। मिशन फतेह के तहत 66 और मरीज कोविड से ठीक हो गए। अब कोविड से ठीक होने वाले 12 हजार 803 मरीज हो गए हैं। 2 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत के बाद उनकी संख्या 404 हो गई है। जिले में इस समय एक्टिव केस 442 हैं। पॉजिटिव केस में शहर से 43, नाभा से 2, राजपुरा 4, समाना से 2, कौली से 1, ब्लॉक हरपालपुर से 1, ब्लाक शुतराणा से 4, ब्लॉक कालोमाजरा से 2 केस मिले।

19 केस पॉजिटिव केसों के संपर्क में आने वाले हैं। शहर के राम नगर, गोबिंद नगर, तेग कॉलोनी, अजीत नगर, एकता विहार, बी टैंक, विकास कॉलोनी, गुरु नानक नगर, अर्श नगर, फ्रैंड्स कॉलोनी, चरण बाग, न्यू ऑफिसर कॉलोनी, ग्रीन व्यू कॉलोनी, पंजाबी बाग, आनंद नगर, विकास नगर, न्यू मेहर सिंह कॉलोनी, जंड गली, अर्बन एस्टेट पेज 1, रघुवीर नगर, एसएसटी नगर, बचित्र नगर, जेल रोड, घुम्मण नगर, पंजाबी बाग, आजाद नगर से केस मिले। शहर के स्वर्ण विहार की रहने वाली 66 साल की औरत पुरानी शूगर और दिल की मरीज थी। वह निजी अस्पताल में दाखिल थी। गांव घनौर की 92 साल की औरत है काे सांस लेने में दिक्कत थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा, लेकिन शादियों में सिर्फ 50 मेहमानों की छूट को मंजूरी; छठ पर रोक बरकरार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें