कोरोना अपडेट:26 और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले, समाना में माैत

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1200 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट मिली, मिशन फतेह के तहत 39 और मरीज ठीक

जिले में वीरवार काे 1200 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट मिली, जिसमें 26 कोविड पाॅजिटिव के केस मिले। सिविल सर्जन डा. हरीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि अब जिले में पॉजिटिव केसाें की कुल संख्या 12,748 हो गई है। मिशन फतह के तहत 39 और मरीज कोविड से ठीक हो गए। कोविड से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 12092 हो गई है। एक माैत हाेने से अब तक 376 की जान जा चुकी है। समय एक्टिव केस 280 हैं। 26 केस में 15 शहर से , समाना से 05, नाभा से 02, राजपुरा से 03, और ब्लाक शुतराना से 01 केस मिला। 02 पॉजिटिव केस संपर्क में आने के हैं।

शहर के अर्बन अस्टेट फेज-1, अर्बन अस्टेट फेज-2, डीएमडब्ल्यू, सेवक काॅलोनी, एसएसटी नगर, दर्शनी गेट, गुरु तेग़ बहादुर कालोनी, रतन नगर, आजाद नगर, न्यू सूलर कालोनी, समाना के सरस्वती रोड, इन्दरापुरी मोहल्ला, सेखों कालोनी, नाभा के अलहौरा गेट, राजपुरा के शाम नगर, डालिमा विहार से मरीज मिले। 1050 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

फतेहगढ़ में 8 पाॅजिटिव

फतेहगढ़ साहिब। जिले में वीरवार काे 8 केस पाॅजिटिव मिले। इससे पीड़िताें की संख्या 2160 हो गई है। सिविल सर्जन डा सुरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि 29 को आई रिपोर्ट के तहत मौजूदा समय में 72 केस एक्टिव हैं। 174 की रिपोर्ट पेंंडिंग हैं। 99 मौतें हो चुकी है।

समाना में 28 की मौत

गढ़ मोहल्ला निवासी एक व्यक्ति 50 की बुधवार रात को पटियाला के राजिंदरा अस्पताल में काेरोना से मौत हो गई। उसका स्थानीय श्मशान घाट में संस्कार किया गया। एसएमओ डॉ सतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि तबीयत खराब होने पर परिजनों ने मरीज को सीधे पटियाला में दाखिल कराया गया था। अब तक काेरोना से 28 की माैत हाे चुकी है।

