कोरोना का कहर:29 और कोरोना संक्रमित मिले इनमें 15 शहर के

पटियाला3 घंटे पहले
1510 सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट के बाद जिले में मंगलवार काे 29 काेविड पाॅजिटिव मरीज मिले। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. हरीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि इसके साथ ही कुल पॉजिटिव केस 12,889 हो गए। मिशन फतह के तहत 38 और मरीज ठीक हो गए इससे ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 12240 हो गई है। जिले में मृतकाें की कुल संख्या 381 हाे गई है। इस समय एक्टिव केस 268 हैं।

29 केस में शहर से 15, नाभा से 02, समाना से 02, राजपुरा से 02, ब्लाक भादसों से 02, ब्लाक कालोमाजरा से 01, दूधनसाधा से 02 और ब्लाक कौली से 03 केस मिले। 03 केस संपर्क में आने वाले हैं। पटियाला के अरना बरना चौक, देसी मेहमानदारी, महाराजा यादविन्दरा एन्क्लेव, तोपखाना मोड़, फ्रेंड्स काॅलोनी, आनंद नगर, थापर यूनिवर्सिटी, अर्बन अस्टेट, बाजवा काॅलोनी, न्यू बिशन नगर, ढिल्लों काॅलोनी, आदर्श काॅलोनी, ऑफिसर एन्क्लेव, नाभा से मलेरियन स्ट्रीट, जसपाल काॅलोनी, समाना से प्रताप काॅलोनी, राजपुरा से गगन विहार, सुंदर नगर से आए हैं। जिले में अब तक 12 हजार से अधिक कोविड मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। पाेस्ट काेविड के खतरे काे देखते राजिंदरा अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने दाे दिन की रिकवरी ओपीडी शुरू की है। वाइस प्रिंसिपल डॉ. सीबिया ने बताया कि सोमवार को ओपीडी में 12 मरीज कोरोना से ऊबर चुके पहुंचे। इन मरीजों में कुछ को सांस लेने की समस्या, कमजोरी और दर्द की समस्या थी, जिनका इलाज किया गया। ओपीडी सप्ताह में दो दिन है।

फतेहगढ़ साहिब में एक और की मौत, 3 पाॅजिटिव केस

फतेहगढ़ साहिब|जिले में एक और कोरोना पीड़ित की माैत होने से मृतकों की संख्या 102 हो गई है। मंगलवार काे 3 केस पाॅजिटिव मिले। इससे पीड़िताें की संख्या 2173 हो गई है। सिविल सर्जन डा सुरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि मौजूदा समय में 36 केस एक्टिव हैं। 179 की रिपोर्ट पेंंडिंग है। 102 की मौत हो चुकी है। 2035 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने जांच के लिए 308 सैंपल लिए। लेवल 2 पर 11, लेवल 3 पर 3 मरीज हैं। 22 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं।

