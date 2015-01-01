पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम की एफएंडसीसी की मीटिंग आज:21 धर्मशालाओं पर खर्च होंगे 3 करोड़ रोज गार्डन में 13 लाख से लाइटिंग

पटियाला8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खद्दर भंडार लाइब्रेरी को आधुनिक बनाने पर खर्च होंगे 25 लाख रुपए

खद्दर भंडार स्थित अपनी पुरानी लाइब्रेरी को नया रूप देने के लिए नगर निगम 25 लाख रुपये खर्च करेगा। शहर की 21 धर्मशालाओं को बनाने और कुछ की मरम्मत पर करीब तीन करोड़ रुपये का बजट रखा गया है। सोमवार को एफएंड सीसी की होने जा रही बैठक में इन प्रस्तावों को अनुमति मिल सकती है। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से जारी स्पेशल ग्रांट से इस राशि को खर्च किया जाना है।

नगर निगम की इस एफएंडसीसी के लिए जारी एजेंडे में इस बार कुल 17 प्रस्ताव रखे गए हैं। इनमें सैफाबादी गेट, टीबी अस्पताल रोड, भाषा विभाग के पास और रेलवे स्टेशन के पास चार नए शौचालय तैयार करने हेतु 27 लाख 88 हजार रुपये के करीब खर्च किया जाएगा। वार्ड नंबर 27 की विकास काॅलोनी में स्ट्रीट लाइट की हालत बेहद दयनीय है। इसके लिए एफएंडसीसी के सामने नई लाइटों के लिए 10 लाख से अधिक की राशि का प्रस्ताव रखा जाएगा।

शहर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में लगेंगे 7 ट्यूबवेल

बेशक 503 करोड़ रुपये की लाहत से नहरी पानी परियोजना पर काम शुरू हो चुका है। काम को पूरा होने में अभी करीब तीन साल का समय लग सकता है, लिहाजा अगले साल गर्मी में पानी की मांग को पूरा करना निगम के लिए किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं होगा। पानी की बढ़ती मांग को पूरा करने के लिए निगम आगामी तीन सालों को ध्यान में रखते हुए शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में सात नए ट्यूबवेल स्थापित करेगा। इन पर करीब 21 लाख रुपये प्रति ट्यूवबेल का खर्च आएगा। उधर, रोज गार्डन को रात में रोशन करने के लिए नई लाइटिंग के लिए 13.93 लाख रुपये का प्रस्ताव रखा जा रहा है। इस प्रस्ताव के पूरा होने के बाद शहरवासियों की लंबे समय से पार्क को रोशन करने की मांग पूरी हो जाएगी।

वार्ड 46, 27, और 30 में होगा 45.24 लाख से काम

वार्ड नंबर 46, 27, और 30 में नई सड़कें तैयार करने पर 45.24 लाख रूपये खर्च आने का अनुमान है। एफएंडसीसी से अनुमति मिलने के बाद इस काम को भी निगम प्राथमिकता से पूरा करवाएगा। वेंडर पालिसी अधीन घलौड़ी गेट के पास तैयार की गई रेहड़ी मार्किट में स्ट्रीट लाइट को स्थापित करने पर करीब 13.4 लाख रुपये आने का अनुमान है। चूंकि जल्द ही रेहड़ी मार्केट में शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों से रेहड़ियों को स्थापित किए जाने का काम शुरू होने वाला है, लिहाजा इस मार्केट में लाइटिंग का प्रबंध करना अनिवार्य है।

त्रिपड़ी में बनाया जाएगा नया पार्क

पटियाला देहाती अधीन आते त्रिपड़ी टाउन के पास स्थित सरकारी सांझा स्कूल के पास नया पार्क विकसित करने पर 13.62 लाख रुपये खर्च किए जाने हैं। लोगों की मांग को देखते हुए निगम इस पार्क का काम पहले शुरू करा चुका है। इसे एफएंडसीसी की बैठक दौरान अनुमति प्रदान की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसाउथ अफ्रीका में रहने वाले महात्मा गांधी के परपोते का संक्रमण से निधन; ईरान में खतरनाक हुई दूसरी लहर - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें