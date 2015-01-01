पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आशीर्वाद स्कीम:शगुन स्कीम के तहत 3072 परिवारों को मदद का इंतजार,पिछड़े परिवारों को बेटी की शादी में मदद की सरकारी घोषणा उनके लिए बनी सिरदर्द

पटियाला8 घंटे पहले
आर्थिक तौर पर पिछड़े परिवारों को बेटी की शादी में मदद की सरकारी घोषणा उनके लिए सिरदर्द बन गई है। कई परिवार ताे ऐसे हैं, जिनकी बेटियों की शादी को साल भर हाे चुका है, आशीर्वाद शगुन स्कीम के तहत कोई मदद नहीं मिली। योजना के तहत परिवार को बेटी की शादी के लिए 21 हजार रुपये की मदद दी जाती है। जिले में पिछले एक साल से 3072 प्रार्थी आशीर्वाद योजना की राशि का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इनमें

एसी के 1705 व बीसी के 1367 अावेदन हैं। जिन बेटियों ने शादी के लिए आवेदन किया था वो अब मां बनने जा रही है। बावजूद इसके राज्य सरकार फंड जारी नहीं कर रही। साल 2019-20 में जिले की 4945 लड़कियों के लिए 10.38 कराेड़ रुपए जारी हुए थे।1 जनवरी 2020 से लेकर 1 दिसंबर 2020 तक पटियाला में 3072 लोगों ने आशीर्वाद स्कीम के तहत आवेदन किया। ये स्कीम अनुसूचित जनजाति तथा सामान्य वर्ग

के लिए है। वार्षिक आय 30 हजार से कम, दो एकड़ से कम भूमि और सरकारी नौकरी न करने वाले इसका लाभ उठा सकते हैं। योजना के तहत लाभार्थी फाइल को स्थानीय पार्षद या सरपंच से तसदीक करवाने के बाद शादी का कार्ड व अन्य औपचारिकता पूरी कर सेवा केंद्र में जमा करवाता है। फाइल की जांच सामाजिक भलाई कार्यालय करता है।

लड़कियों को वित्तीय सहायता दी

पंजाब सरकार ने आशीर्वाद स्कीम के अधीन साल 2017-18 के दौरान 45449 अनुसूचित जाति की लड़कियों के लिए 7858.89 लाख रुपए जबकि पिछड़ी श्रेणी और आर्थिक तौर पर कमज़ोर वर्गों की 19928 लड़कियों के लिए 3419.34 लाख रुपए की वित्तीय सहायता मुहैया करवाई गई है। साल 2018-19 के दौरान 40113 अनुसूचित जाति की लड़कियों के लिए 8423.73 लाख रुपए जबकि पिछड़ी श्रेणी और आर्थिक तौर पर कमज़ोर वर्गों की 16544 लड़कियों के लिए 3474.24 लाख रुपए की वित्तीय सहायता जारी की गई है।

