खुदकुशी:4 महीने बाद प्रेमिका, उसके परिवार पर आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज

अमलोह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रेमिका की शादी के दिन सल्फास खाकर प्रेमी ने की थी खुदकुशी

प्रेमी काे आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के मामले में पुलिस ने गांव अलादादपुर की युवती मनिंदर कौर, मां अमरजीत कौर, भाई हिम्मत सिंह व हकीकत सिंह के खिलाफ धारा 306 के तहत केस दर्ज किया। मृतक हरजीत के भाई गुरजीत के मुताबिक पूरे परिवार ने मिलकर हरजीत सिंह से आर्थिक मदद कराई और इमोशनली यूज किया। इतना ही नहीं बाद में बेटी की शादी चुपचाप कहीं और करा दी। 6 जून को मनिंदर कौर की शादी का जैसे ही हरजीत सिंह को पता चला उसने सल्फास निगलकर सुसाइड कर लिया।

हरजीत के घर वाले उसको जीएमसीएच 32 इलाज के लिए लेकर आए लेकिन यहां उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने पहले सीआरपीसी की धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई की थी। शिकायतकर्ता गुरजीत सिंह ने यह सुसाइड नोट अमलोह पुलिस स्टेशन में दिया जिसके बाद पुलिस ने इसको जांच के लिए फॉरेंसिक लैब में भेज दिया। अब फॉरेंसिक डिपार्टमेंट से सुसाइड नोट की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद हरजीत की प्रेमिका मनिंदर कौर तथा उसके पूरे परिवार के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज किया है। एसएचओ अमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है लेकिन आरोपियों का अभी कुछ पता नहीं लगा।

सुसाइड नोट मिलने के बाद खुला था मामला
हरजीत सिंह के भाई ने बताया कि 15 दिन बाद जब परिवार वाले हरजीत के कपड़े किसी को देने लगे तो उसकी एक पेंट की जेब से सुसाइड नोट मिला। सुसाइड नोट में हर जीत पर लिखा था की मनिंदर कौर और उसकी मां अमरजीत कौर ने अपने दोनों बेटों हिम्मत सिंह और हकीकत सिंह के साथ मिलकर उसके साथ क्या-क्या किया। कैसे कई महीनों तक अपना घर का खर्च उसे करवाते रहे। मनिंदर की शादी का वादा कर किसी और से उसकी शादी कर दी। पिछले सप्ताह ही फॉरेंसिक लैब से रिपोर्ट आई थी। जिसके आधार पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की।

सिविल में लैब टेक्नीशियन था गुरजीत

भाई गुरजीत ने बताया कि उनका भाई मंडी गोविंदगढ़ सिविल अस्पताल में लैब टेक्नीशियन था। उसकी जॉब पक्की हो चुकी थी। पड़ोस में मनिंदर कौर अपने परिवार के साथ रहती थी। मनिंदर कौर और और उसका भाई हरजीत ने कंप्यूटर कोर्स किया था। इसी दौरान उनका प्रेम हो गया था। दोनों के घरवालों को इस बात का पता था और दोनों के घर वाले भी शादी करने के लिए राजी थे। मनिंदर की मां अमरजीत कौर हरजीत को अपना दामाद तक मानती। हरजीत ने कभी मनिंदर को उसके पिता न होने की कमी महसूस होने नहीं हाेने दी। मनिंदर के पिता की डेथ हो चुकी थी। घर की हालत खराब थी तो हरजीत परिवार की वित्तीय मदद करता था।

