अलर्ट रहें:4 और की मौत; 69 संक्रमित केस और मिले, मरने वाले सभी मरीज शहर से ही

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ रहा, 69 केस में 47 केवल शहर से ही हैं
  • और इधर फतेहगढ़ साहिब में संक्रमित मरीजाें की मौत की दर 4.7%, जो देश में दूसरे नंबर पर

एक बार फिर कोरोना का संकट बढ़ता जा रहा है। वीरवार को 69 संक्रमित केस मिले। जबकि चार मरीजों की मौत हुई है। मरने वालों में 26 साल का युवक भी शामिल है। सिविल सर्जन डा. हरीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि मिशन फतेह के अंतर्गत 62 मरीज ठीक हाे गए। अब तक 12913 ठीक हो चुके हैं। चार मौतों से अब तक 408 लोग काल का ग्रास बन चुके हैं। एक्टिव मामले 505 हैं। 69 पाजिटिवों में से पटियाला शहर से 47, नाभा से 4, समाना से 2, राजपुरा से 5, ब्लाक कौली से 3, ब्लाक हरपालपुर से 3, ब्लाक भादसों से 1, ब्लाक दूधनसाधां से 3और ब्लाक शुतराना से 1 केस सामने आया है। 14 पाजिटिव केस संपर्क में आने वाले केसाें के हैं।

मरने वालों में 26 साल का युवा तो 92 साल का बुजुर्ग भी

डाॅ. मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि डीएमडब्ल्यू का 26 वर्षीय युवक था, जिसकी सांस में दिक्कत कारण मौत हुई है। रजबाहा रोड का 92 वर्षीय हाइपरटेंशन का मरीज था। आनंद स्ट्रीट 72 वर्षीय पुरुष और विकास कालोनी का 50 साला पुरुष हाइपरटेंशन का मरीज था। बनूड़ के गांव धर्मगढ़ की 59 साल के व्यक्ति की करोना से मौत हो गई। पीड़ित पुडा से रिटायर हाे चुका था और खेती का काम रकता था। एसएमओ डॉ हरप्रीत कौर ओबराय ने बताया कि पीड़ित कुछ दिनों से बीमार चल रहा था और उसे सांस लेने की तकलीफ थी। उसका अंबाला के पास से इलाज चल रहा था। ज्यादा तकलीफ हाेने पर उसका काेराेना टेस्ट कराया गया था। गांव धर्मगढ़ में 12 सितंबर को भी एक माैत हाे गई थी।

कम सैंपलिंग से बिगड़े हालात; दावा- रोज 600 सैंपल ले रहे, जबकि 7 महीने में 56725 टेस्ट किए
पंजाब के 22 में से 7 जिले देश भर में करोना संक्रमण से हुई सबसे ज्यादा मौत वाले जिले बन गए है। केंद्र से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक देश के सर्वाधिक 10 मृत्यु दर वाले जिलों में टॉप 5 पंजाब से हैं। फतेहगढ़ साहिब में अभी तक 2259 सक्रमित केस आए हैं। इनमें 106 की मौत हाे चुकी है। जाे देश में दूसरे नंबर पर है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ सुरिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि अभी तक जिले में 56725 की सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। 2259 पीड़ित पाए गए हैं। जबकि हकीकत यह है कि 7 महीने से ज्यादा समय में केवल 56725 टेस्ट किए गए हैं।

‘अगर टेस्टिंग बढ़ेगी तो मृत्यु दर कम जो जाएगी’

भास्कर- 4.7 फीसदी मृत्यु दर के साथ देश में दूसरे नंबर पर?
सिविल सर्जन- मृत्यु दर पाॅजिटिव केस पर डिपेंड है। जबकि पॉजिटिव केस टेस्टिंग पर डिपेंड हैं। ज़िले में एवरेज अभी 600 टेस्ट हो रहे है। जनसंख्या 6.5 लाख के करीब है। अगर टेस्टिंग ज्यादा होगी तो मृत्युदर कम होगी।
भास्कर- कम टेस्ट का कारण?
सिविल सर्जन- हमारी तरफ से कोई कमी नहीं है। हर ब्लाक पर टीम काम कर रही है। जिले में 22 टीमें अभी सैंपलिंग कर रही हैं। लोग खुद टेस्ट कराने के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे हैं। ।
भास्कर- 106 की मौत कैसे?
सिविल सर्जन- लोगों का छुपाना। पहले तो लोग टेस्ट कराने नहीं अाते। अगर कोई सिमटम आता भी है ताे घर में खुद इलाज की कोशिश करते हैं। जब कंट्राेल से बाहर हाे जाता है ताे टेस्ट कराने आते हैं। जिसको सम्भालना मुश्किल होता है।
भास्कर- कोविड से लड़ने के लिए जिले में पूरे इंतजाम है?
सिविल सर्जन- बिल्कुल। हमारे पास किसी किस्म की कमी नहीं है। डॉक्टरों की टीम हर समय तैनात रहती है
भास्कर- आपको कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों का सबसे बड़ा खतरा क्या लगता है?
सिविल सर्जन- छुपे और जानकारी न देने वाले मरीज सबसे बड़ा खतरा हैं। एक ही इलाज है कि संक्रमित लगने पर टेस्ट कराएं।

