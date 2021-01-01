पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:अब तक 414 ने भरा नामांकन, आज आखिरी दिन

पटियाला6 घंटे पहले
  • जिले की 4 कौंसिलों पर तीसरे दिन 297 उम्मीदवारों ने किया नामांकन

जिले की चार नगर कौंसिलों पर हो रहे चुनाव में नामांकन के तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को 297 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए है। अब तक कुल 414 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। एडीसी डॉ. प्रीति यादव ने बताया कि तीसरे दिन समाना में 57 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा। इसके चलते समाना में कुल 104 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हो चुके हैं। वहींं, नाभा में मंगलवार को 80 लोगों ने नामांकन भरा। इसके तहत नाभा में 117 उम्मीदवार नामांकन पत्र दाखिल कर चके हैं। राजपुरा में मंगलवार को 93 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए, अब तक राजपुरा में कुल 119 उम्मीदवार नामांकन दाखिल कर चुके हैं।

वहीं, पातड़ां में मंगलवार को 67 लोगों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। इसके चलते पातड़ा में अब तक 74 उम्मीदवार नामांकन भर चुके हैं। एडीसी प्रीति यादव ने बताया कि चुनाव संबंधी किसी भी तरह की जानकारी लेने के लिए जिला परिषद कांप्लेक्स के कमरा नंबर-1 में कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया गया है। इसका टेलीफोन नंबर 0175-2311306 है। उन्होंने बताया कि राजपुरा में भी एसडीएम ऑफिस के कमरा नंबर 102 में

कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया गया है जिसका नंबर 01762-223000 है। समाना में अकाली दल से नगर कौंसिल के लगातार 10 साल तक प्रधान रहे कपूर चंद बंसल ने आज नामांकन बड़े अजीब तरीके से दाखिल करवाया। उन्हें उनके समर्थकों ने पहले मोहल्ले में सिक्कों से तोला। इसके बाद जिला देहाती प्रधान सुरजीत सिंह रखड़ा के साथ मिलकर उन्होंने अपना नामांकन भरा। मंगलवार को समाना में कुल 57 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। इधर, कांग्रेस से मौजूदा विधायक काका राजेंद्र सिंह ने भी चुनावी सरगर्मी बनाते हुए अलग-अलग मोहल्लों में जाकर कार्यकर्ताओं से मीटिंग की।

