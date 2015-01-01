पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना से 5 की मौत, 73 नए केस मिले

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना से 5 की मौत हो गई जबकि 73 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. हरीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि अब कुल केसों की संख्या 13 हजार 458 हो गई है। 55 मरीज कोविड से ठीक हो गए है। अब कोविड से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की गिनती अब 12 हजार 617 हो गई है। अब तक 398 की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में एक्टिव केसों की गिनती 443 है। कोरोना से आज 5 मरीजों की मौत हुई है, उनमें पहली रजबाहा रोड पर रहने वाला 42 साल का पुरुष था जो राजिंदरा अस्पताल में दाखिल था।

दूसरा नाभा के मैहस गेट का 36 साल का व्यक्ति, तीसरा समाना का रहने वाला 70 साल का बुजुर्ग था जो राजिंदरा अस्पताल में दाखिल था। चौथी पटियाला की फ्रैंड्स कॉलोनी की रहने वाली 56 साल की महिला थी। पांचवीं गांव राजला तहसील समाना की रहने वाली 65 साल की महिला थी।

इधर, सेहत टीम ने 21662 घरों में की पानी की चेकिंग
सेहत विभाग द्वारा जिले के 21662 घरों में जाकर पानी के स्त्रोतों की चेकिंग की गई और लोगों को कोरोना के साथ साथ डेंगू से बचाव को लेकर भी जागरूक किया गया। चेकिंग के दौरान 104 घरों में डेंगू का लारवा पाए जाने पर उसे नष्ट करवाया गया व नोटिस भी जारी किए। अब तक जिले में 259 डेंगू केस रिपोर्ट किए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें