बेटी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई:केला व्यापारी सुसाइड केस मजबूर करने वाले 5 नामजद

पटियाला11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 28 सितंबर काे नरवाना ब्रांच नहर में ज्योतिसर हेड पर मिला था शव

सुंदर नगर निवासी केला व्यापारी महिंदर सिंह ने व्यापार में पार्टनराें के किए गए धाेखे से परेशान हाेकर हरियाणा की नहर में कूदकर सुसाइड कर लिया था। बेटी गीता ने इंसाफ के लिए एसएसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारियराें काे शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। जांच में जुटी थाना लाहाैरी गेट पुलिस ने महिंदर सिंह काे सुसाइड के लिए मजबूर करने के मामले में बेटी की शिकायत पर आराेपी यशपाल सिंधी निवासी एसएसटी नगर, सतनाम हसीजा निवासी अंबे अपार्टमेंट साई मार्केट, राजीव रहेजा निवासी अराेडियां वाली गली, रमेश गरगिस व मनिंदर गरगिस निवासी गुरू नानक नगर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मृतक की बेटी डाॅगीता ने पुलिस काे बताया कि उसके पिता ने आराेपियाें के साथ मिलकर काेल्ड स्टाेर मनाने का प्राेजेक्ट शुरू किया था जिसके लिए लाेन आदि भी लिया लेकिन आराेपियाें ने उसके पिता काे कम पढ़े लिखे हाेने के कारण धाेखा दिया। परेशान हाेकर पिता 26-27 सितंबर की रात बिना बताए घर से अपनी जीप लेकर कहीं चले गए लेकिन जब सुबह उठकर देखा ताे पिता घर पर नहीं थे। बाद में पड़ाेसी का फाेन अाया कि महिंदर हरियाणा में हैं। वह नहर में कूदकर सुसाइड कर रहे हैं। जब तक वह वहां पहुंचते पिता नहर में कूद चुके थे। बेटी के मुताबिक आराेपियाें के साथ पहले भी अदालत में केस चल रहा है।

