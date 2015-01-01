पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारोबार:शादी और फेस्टिवल सीजन में ज्वेलरी मार्केट में लोगों के बढ़ते रुझान के बाद 50 फीसदी की हुई रिकवरी

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • दुल्हनों के कंफर्ट के लिए लाइट वेट ज्वेलरी की जा रही तैयार, दिवाली पर मेकिंग चार्ज भी कम रखा गया

नवंबर शुरू होते ही शादी और फेस्टिवल सीजन शुरू होने के बाद ज्वेलर कारोबार धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर आता दिख रहा है। लोगों के रुझान के बाद गहनों की मार्केट में उछाल भी देखने को मिल रहा है। ज्यादातर विक्रेताओं ने कोरोना की वजह से हुए नुकसान की लगभग 50% रिकवरी हो गई है।

कई बड़े शोरूम की रिकवरी 70 से 80% तक भी हो गई है। इस बार करवाचौथ मंगलसूत्र, हैंड मंगलसूत्र, पाजेब की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा है। सुनारों के अनुसार 22 कैरेट का सोना आज 48800 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम की रेट से बिक रहा है। दीपावली तक इसी के आसपास रेट रहने की उम्मीद है।

हॉल मार्क ज्वेलरी ही खरीदें, यही खरा सोना बाजार में पहले के मुकाबले अब ग्राहक बढ़ रहे हैं। लोगों की रुचि गहने खरीदने में बढ़ी है, लेकिन हमारी सलाह हैं कि लोग हॉल मार्क ज्वेलरी ही खरीदें। वही असली सोना है। चूंकि इस बार रेट में बढ़ोतरी हुई हे। इसलिए, हमने ध्यान रखा है कि लाइट वेट यानी हल्के वजन में बेहतर प्रॉडक्ट मिले ताकि लोगों को अच्छा फील हो। इस हिसाब से डिजाइन बनवाए हैं।

-धीरज सम्मी, संदीप ज्वेलर्स, राजपुरा

शौकिया नहीं, जरूरत के लिए हो रही शॉपिंग : भारत

गुरबख्श कॉलोनी स्थित संजीव ज्वैलर्स के मालिक भारत वर्मा ने बताया कि ज्यादातर लोग किसी फंक्शन के लिए ज्वेलरी खरीद रहे हैं। इसके मुकाबले शौकिया तौर पर गहने खरीदने वालों की संख्या कम है। इस फेस्टिवल सीजन वे सिर्फ 12 से 15% मेकिंग चार्ज पर ज्वेलरी दे रहे हैं।

वे दुल्हनों के कंफर्ट के लिए लाइट वेट भरवा ज्वेलरी भी दे रहे हैं। जिसमें ज्यादा हैवी स्टोन का इस्तेमाल नहीं होता। 25% परसेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ डायमंड में लाइट वेट में डायमंड पेंडेंट और रिंग शामिल हैं। लड़की वाले चेन सेट खरीदना कर रहे पसंद भारतीय संस्कृति के साथ रहकर 80% ग्राहक येलो गोल्ड ही अपना रहे हैं।

चेन सेट पसंद कर रहे लोग : विकास सेठ

रेनबो ज्वेलर्स के मालिक विकास सेठ बताते हैं कि इस बार दुल्हन के घरवाले चेन सेट लेना ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं जबकि लड़के वालों को 4 से 10 तोले में बने टेवटा पसंद आ रहे हैं। दिवाली तक वे बहुत कम मेकिंग चार्ज रख रहे हैं ताकि शहर की किसी भी दुल्हन को ज्वेलरी शॉपिंग के लिए चंडीगढ़ की तरफ ना जाना पड़े। उन्होंने बताया कि इस फेस्टिवल सीजन में कोरोना काल में कम हुई बिक्री की रिकवरी होने की उम्मीद है।

