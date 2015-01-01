पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संशोधित लेबर कानून रद्द करने की मांग:पीआरटीसी की 6 जत्थेबंदियाें ने कनवेंशन कर 26 काे देशव्यापी हड़ताल में समर्थन का किया एलान

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • ठेका व्यवस्था खत्म करके कच्चे वर्कर पक्के करना

पीआरटीसी में काम करती छह जत्थेबंदियां एटक, इंटक, कर्मचारी दल, एससी/बीसी, सीटू और रिटायर्ड वर्कर्स भाईचारा यूनियन ने पटियाला में 26 नवंबर की देश व्यापक हड़ताल के समर्थन में पीआरटीसी में मुकम्मल एक रोजा हड़ताल की तैयारी करने के लिए एक कनवेंशन की गई। जिसमें अलग डिपाे से 250 प्रतिनिधियाें ने हिस्सा लिया। कनवेंशन में 26 को पीआरटीसी में एक दिन की सफल हड़ताल करने का न्योता दिया गया। जिसको नारों की गूंज में कनवेंशन में एकत्रित नेताओं ने सहमति दी। एक्शन कमेटी कनवीनर निर्मल सिंह धालीवाल और मेंबर बलदेव राज बत्ता, जरनैल सिंह, सोहन लाल, सुच्चा सिंह और माहम्मद खलील ने कहा कि जहां मोदी सरकार की आर्थिक और औद्योगिक नीतियां और देश विरोधी बंटवारे वाली सांप्रदायिक नीतियाें के विरुद्ध सभी देश के लगभग 35 करोड़ कामगार लोग 26 नवंबर को एक दिन की जबरदस्त हड़ताल करेंगे।

इस हड़ताल में पीआरटीसी के कर्मचारी बसें का चक्का मुकम्मल तौर पर जाम करके लगा मिसाल हड़ताल करेंगे। जिन मुद्दों को लेकर यह हड़ताल की जा रही है उनमें कांट्रैक्ट व्यवस्था ख़त्म करके कच्चे वर्कर पक्के करना, संशोधित लेबर कानून रद्द करना, पब्लिक सेक्टर का निजीकरण बंद करना, सेलरी 21000 रुपए तह करना, स्कीम वर्करों को रेगुलर वर्कर का दर्जा देना, बिजली बिल और खेती विरोधी कानून रद्द करने, मनरेगा के अंतर्गत काम 200 दिन देना और मनरेगा शहरों में लागू करना आदि शामिल हैं।

