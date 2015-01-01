पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

34 दिन बाद:61 नए केस मिले, जिसमें शहर से 36, एक की माैत

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • 34 दिन बाद जिले में 60 से ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव

काेविड की दूसरी लहर की आशंका ने दस्तक दे दी है। केवल पटियाला में ही नहीं फतेहगढ़ साहिब में भी एक्टिव केसाें में बढ़ाेतरी हुई। पटियाला में 30 दिन बाद जिले में 61 कोविड पॉजटिव केस आए। इससे पहले 4 अक्टूबर काे जिले में 78 केस आए थे। इतना ही नहीं 16 दिन बाद एक्टिव केस 300 के पार हाे गए। जिले में 22 अक्टूबर काे 320 एक्टिव केस थे, उसके बाद से लगातर केस 300 से नीचे रहे। संक्रमित केस के संपर्क में आकर 15 नए केस मिले हैं, सिविल सर्जन डा. हरीश मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि 1735 रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद जिले में पॉजिटिव केस 13023 हो गए। मिशन फतेह के तहत 42 और मरीज ठीक हाे गए।

कोविड से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 12336 हो गई है। एक कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत के बाद अब तक कुल 383 लाेग दम ताेड़ चुके हैं। इस समय एक्टिव केस 304 हैं। 61 केस में शहर से 36, समाना से 06, नाभा से 11, राजपुरा से 02, ब्लाक कौली से 01, ब्लाक भादसों से 01, हरपालपुर से 02 और ब्लाक शुतराणा से 02 केस रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इनमें से 15 केस संक्रमित मरीजाें केस संपर्क में आने वाले हैं।

शहर के त्रिपड़ी, बिशन नगर, डीएमडब्ल्यू, अचल नगर, गुरुनानक नगर, अरबन इस्टेट, पंजाबी बाग, शेखूपुरा एन्क्लेव, घुम्मन नगर, सरहंदी गेट, पुराना बिशन नगर, प्रताप नगर, अदर्श नगर, प्रेम नगर, आनंद नगर, दारू कुटिया, न्यू मेहर सिंह कालोनी, जगदीश आश्रम, धालीवाल कालोनी, रणजीत नगर, एयर एवेन्यू, हरिन्दर नगर, आज़ाद नगर, समाना के राम बस्ती, नया नूरपुरा, नाभा काॅलोनी, नाभा के बैंक स्ट्रीट, दुलद्दी गेट, अलहौरा गेट, रेलवे रोड, रिपुदमनपुरा और राजपुरा से बाबा दीप सिंह काॅलोनी, लक्कड़ आदि स्थानों और गांव से आए है। डा. मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि शहर से पुराना बिशन नगर की 84 साल की महिला सांस की दिक्कत के कारण राजिन्दरा अस्पताल में दाखिल थी। पटियाला जिले में कुल 191 मौतें हुई हैं। सेहत विभाग ने 1580 सैंपल लिए। जिले में अब तक 2,03,289 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। लगभग 1250 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

फतेहगढ़ में 2 की मौत, 9 और पाॅजिटिव मिले

काेराेना से जिले में शुक्रवार काे 2 और की मौत हो गई। 9 केस पाॅजिटिव पाए गए। अब जिले में मृतकों की संख्या 104 हो गई है। पीड़ित केस 2188 हैं। सिविल सर्जन डा सुरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि 6 नवंबर की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 40 केस एक्टिव हैं व 116 की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। 2044 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने 398 सैंपल लिए। लेवल 2 पर 7 व लेवल 3 पर 5 मरीज हैं। 28 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं।

