  62 People Are Killed Every Year Due To Accidents, 55 Black Spots In The District, Neither Reflectors Nor Street Lights

धुंध का सीजन संभल कर सफर करें:हर साल हादसों में जा रही 62 लोगों की जान, जिले में 55 ब्लैक स्पॉट, न रिफ्लैक्टर लगे न स्ट्रीट लाइट

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हादसों का मुख्य कारण ब्लाइंड कट पर तेज रफ्तार वाहन सीधे टकराते हैं, तीन साल में 1020 सड़क हादसों में कई लोग जख्मी भी हुए
  • कैसे कम हाेंगे हादसे अब 25 टीमें करेंगी हल

अगर आप परिवार सहित शहर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं तो सावधानी रखें, धुंध का माैसम शुरू हाे चुका है और इस दाैरान हादसे बढ़ने की भी संभावना है। पटियाला सहित राजपुरा, नाभा, समाना, बनूड़, सनाैर, शुतराणा, भादसाें में कई जगह ऐसी हैं, जहां पर आए दिन धुंध या दूसरे कारणाें से हादसे हाेते ही रहते हैं। लाॅकडाउन में जैसे ही छूट मिली थी, उसके बाद से हादसाें में अचानक से बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज की गई थी। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के आंकड़ाें के मुताबिक 2016, 17 और 18 में जिले के अलग-अलग हिस्साें और ब्लैक स्पाॅट में 1020 से ज्यादा हादसे हुए हैं।

पटियाला ट्रैफिक मास्टर प्लान की कॉन्फ्रेंस में इस बात का खुलसा किया गया था कि हर साल अनुमानित 62 लोगों की जान जाती है। आंकंड़ाें के मुताबिक अनुमानित एक हादसा राेड हुआ था। अब विभाग ने अनुमान जताया कि 2019 और अब तक के बीते 2020 में निश्चित ही हादसाें में बढ़ाेतरी हुई हाेगी। इस जगहाें पर हादसाें के क्या कारण हैं और उनकाे कैसे कम किया जा सकता है जल्द इसके लिए पुलिस ने प्लान शुरू किया है। जिले में उन जगहाें की लिस्ट जारी की गई है जहां पर हादसे ज्यादा हाेते हैं। पंजाब के हर जिले में जीरो विजन मुहिम के तहत पुलिस ने इंजीनियर तैनात किए थे। जिनकाे हादसों वाले ब्लैक स्पॉट की पहचान करने के अलावा उनका हल निकालना था। एसपी ट्रैफिक बलविंदर सिंह चीमा ने बताया कि एसएसपी विक्रमजीत दुग्गल के सहयोग से जिले में भी ऐसी 55 जगह चुनी गई थीं। यहां समस्या का हल किया जाएगा।

भगवान करे ऐसी तस्वीर दोबारा न आए
29 जुलाई को सदर्न बाईपास...ब्लैक स्पॉट पर अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से दो साइिकल राइडर्स की गई थी जान।

जिले में इन जगहाें पर जरूर सावधानी बरतें

पटियाला के ब्लैक स्पॉट

  • अर्बन स्टेट नियर तुंगनाथ मंदिर राजपुरा रोड
  • आत्मा राम कुमार सभा ग्राउंड
  • राजपुरा सरहिंद बायपास अर्बन एस्टेट
  • बस स्टैंड चौक,
  • सरहिंदी गेट शीतला माता मंदिर
  • ट्रक यूनियन
  • सनौर रोड
  • गुरद्वारा दुख निवारण साहिब खंडा चौक
  • लीला भवन चौक
  • ठीकरी वाला चौक,
  • नजदीक टीप्वाइंट हरदासपुर
  • गांव खांसियां सरहिंद पटियाला रोड
  • नजदीक फग्गन माजरा सरहिंद पटियाला
  • रोड बस स्टैंड बारन
  • जेडी पैलेस नाभा पटियाला रोड़।

बनूड़ के ब्लैक स्पॉट

  • बनूड़ राजपुरा एनएच 7 नजदीक जंगपुरा
  • बनूड़ जीरकपुर रोड कराला
  • नजदीक झांसला रोड
  • झांसला राजपुरा बनूड़ रोड
  • सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल बनूड़
  • नजदीक रामगढ़ राजपुरा बनूड़ रोड
  • नजदीक फ्लाईओवर बनूड़
  • नजदीक फौजी कॉलोनी बनूड़।

शम्भू में खतरनाक जगह

  • नजदीक ननहेड़ा बस स्टैंड शम्भू
  • शम्भू से राजपुरा घग्गर सराय
  • शंभू नजदीक सूर्या वर्ल्ड कॉलेज बपराैर
  • अंबाला राजपुरा रोड नजदीक शंभू बैरियर
  • नजदीक सराय मुगल शंभू
  • शंभू बनूड़ रोड गांव तेपला।

राजपुरा ब्लैक स्पॉट

  • नजदीक पहर क्लां राजपुरा बनूड़,
  • जनसुआ ब्रिज मोहाली राजपुरा रोड
  • पिलखनी रोड नाैगजा पीर राजपुरा
  • नजदीक स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया राजपुरा
  • टी प्वाइंट न्यू ग्रीन मार्केट राजपुरा
  • नीलपुर चाैक राजपुरा
  • भटेजा पेट्रोल पंप राजपुरा
  • रेजवे ओवरब्रिज राजपुरा
  • जिला राजपुरा अंबाला हाईवे
  • न्यू दशमेश कॉलोनी राजपुरा
  • ईगल मोटल राजपुरा अंबाला हाइवे
  • पेट्रोल पंप सैदखेड़ी खेड़ी गंडिया
  • भादसों, नाभा, समान, पातड़ां, शुतराणा
  • नजदीक सहोली भादसों
  • नजदीक चहल भादसों
  • नजदीक सामने पेट्रोल पंप नाभा
  • रोहटी पुल चाैक बख्शीवाला
  • टी पॉइंट ककराला पटियाला समाना रोड
  • पटियाला बाईपास नजदीक पसियाणा
  • नजदीक राजगढ़ सेंसरवाल
  • नजदीक बस स्टैंड फतेहगढ़ छन्ना
  • नजदीक डीसी ढाबा चक अमृतसरिया
  • ढैंठल समाना
  • दर्दी कॉलोनी समाना
  • नजदीक शुतराणा फिलिंग स्टेशन
  • नजदीक पुलिस स्टेशन नरवाना रोड पातड़ां
  • ब्रेवरी संधारसी सनाैर

हादसे कम हों... तभी 2019 में 22929 चालान
साल 2019 में सड़क सुरक्षा सलाकार कमेटी की मीटिंग के दाैरान सामने आया था के ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने निमयाें का उल्घंन करने वालाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए 22929 चालान किए गए। 1 कराेड़ 71 लाख 300 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया। प्रेशर हार्न के 741, ब्लैक फिल्म के 614, रेड लाइट के 3734, बिना हेलमेट के 4735, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के 1358 चालान थे।

एसएसपी ने बनाई हैं 25 टीमें
बीते दिनों ब्लैक स्पॉट की शिनाख्त होने के बाद एसएसपी विक्रमजीत दुग्गल ने पहल करते हुए 25 थाना इंचार्ज सहित एआरटी एक्सीडेंट रोड टीम तहत टीमें तैयार की हैं। जो ब्लैक स्पॉट वाली जगह का जायजा लेंगी। संबंधित पंचायत सोसायटी व इलाके के लोगों का सहयोग लेते हुए सड़क हादसों का कारण पता करेंगी।

