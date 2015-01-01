पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घुम्मन फिर प्रधान:91% रिकॉर्ड वोट पड़े, 160 वकीलों ने हर घंटे में डाले वोट, 84% वोटिंग 2017 में, भूपिंदर विर्क को 452 तो जतिंदर पाल घुम्मन को मिले 666 वोट

  • एक झटका उप प्रधान को छोड़कर घुम्मन ग्रुप ने जीते सभी पद

पटियाला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में एडवोकेट जितेंद्र पाल सिंह घुम्मन ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी एडवोकेट भूपेंद्र सिंह विर्क को 214 वोटों से हराकर बार की प्रधानगी पर कब्जा कर लिया। प्रधानगी के अलावा घुम्मण ग्रुप ने उप प्रधान के पद को छोड़कर बाकी सभी पदों पर भी क्लीन स्वीप कर जीत हासिल की। घुम्मण ग्रुप के उप प्रधान पद पर चुनाव लड़ रहे तनुज शर्मा 73 वोटों से चुनाव हार गए हैं।

बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव में सुबह 9 से शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक (दोपहर 1 से 1.30 लंच ब्रेक के अलावा) 7 घंट में 1232 वोटरों में से 1123 ने अपने वोट का इस्तेमाल कर 91 फीसदी वोटिंग का नया रिकार्ड बनाया है। यानी हर घंटे में 160 वोट पड़ी। पिछले साल 2019 में 81.81 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई थी, जबकि 2018 में 81.9 फीसदी और 2017 में 84 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई थी। कार्यकारी सदस्यों में विर्क ग्रुप के 6 सदस्य चुनाव जीत गए, जबकि घुम्मन ग्रुप के 4 उम्मीदवार जीते। विर्क ग्रुप से हरिंदर पाल शर्मा, हरप्रीत कौर, मोंटू बाला, निर्लेप कौर, शिखा गोयल और सिमरप्रीत सिंह ने चुनाव जीत लिया, जबकि घुमण ग्रुप की तरफ से अमनिंदर सिंह, आराधना रावत, करण गाबा और शिवनाथ ने चुनाव जीता है।

ऐसा रहा परिणाम

  • प्रधान- जतिंदर पाल घुम्मन को 666 जबकि भूपेंद्र सिंह विर्क मात्र 452 वोट।
  • उप प्रधान- तनुज शर्मा को 502 जबकि दीपक मदान 575 वोट।
  • सेक्रेटरी- अवनीत सिंह बिलिंग को 622 जबकि रोहित शर्मा को 499।
  • जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी- विक्रम सिंह बराड़ को 643 जबकि मनप्रीत चीमा को 453 वोट।
  • कैशियर- उमेश गोयल को 523 जबकि हरजाप सिंह चौहान को 517 वोट मिले।
  • लाइब्रेरी- इंचार्ज हरप्रीत सिंह को 632 और गुरमेल सिंह को 454 वोट।

फतेहगढ़ साहिब में जिला बार एसोसिएशन के तेजिन्द्र धीमान बने अध्यक्ष

जिला बार एसोसिएशन फतेहगढ़ साहिब के अध्यक्ष व दूसरे पदों के लिए वोट डाले गए। चुनाव आब्जर्वर एडवोकेट एनके पुरी और एडवोकेट एसएस दफेड़ा ने बताया कि 535 सदस्यों में से 504 ने वोटिंग की। अध्यक्ष के लिए तेजिन्द्र सिंह धीमान ने एडवोकेट राजवीर सिंह ग्रेवाल को 117 मताें से हराया।

उपाध्यक्ष के लिए एडवोकेट अमृतपाल सिंह सराओ ने एडवोकेट अमन सेखवां को 41 मतों से, सचिव के लिए एडवोकेट रंजीत पाल सिंह ने भवनपुनीत सिंह को 88, ज्वाइंट सचिव के लिए हरविन्द्र गिर रोमी ने प्रदीप कुमार को 42, कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए गुरदेव सिंह सोहल ने हरमिन्द्र सिंह खुर्मी को 36 व लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज के लिए रजनीश कुमार ने मनदीप सिंह को 55 मतों से हराया। नए चुने अध्यक्ष व टीम को सम्मानित किया।

