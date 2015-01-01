पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर भारत पर लीडरशिप टाॅक की:चितकारा यूनिवर्सिटी में आत्मनिर्भर भारत विषय पर एक लीडरशिप टॉक का आयोजन किया गया

चितकारा यूनिवर्सिटी में आत्मनिर्भर भारत विषय पर एक लीडरशिप टॉक का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें उद्योग जगत की जानी मानी हस्तियों और सरकार के शीर्षस्थ अधिकारियों ने हिस्सा लिया और अपने ज्ञान और अनुभव का प्रसार किया। इस दौरान उद्योग जगत की जानी मानी हस्तियों को बुलाया गया, ताकि वे इंडस्ट्रियल आउटपुट, स्किल इनेबलमेंट व सर्विस सेक्टर की ग्रोथ के जरिए आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए अपने रोडमैप को पेश कर सकें। इस दौरान चुनौतियों, अवसरों और परिवर्तन के बारे में अपने विचारों को ‘लीडरशिप पैनल डिस्कशन’ के जरिए पेश किया। पैनल डिस्कशन में इनफ्रस्ट्राक्चर्स, आॅटोमोबाइल, सर्विस सेक्टर, इंडस्ट्री एसोसिएशन व मिनिस्ट्री आफ इलेक्ट्रानिक्स एंड इनफार्मेशन के विशेषज्ञों ने हिस्सा लिया। देश के निर्माण में अपना योगदान देने के लिए मौकों पर विचार करने के लिए एक शानदार मंच प्रदान करने के लिए पैनल ने आयोजकों की सराहना की। इस मौके चितकारा यूनिवर्सिटी के चांसलर डाॅ. अशोक चितकारा ने देश निर्माण मिशन के कठिन लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए चर्चा के लिए एक साथ आने के लिए पैनल के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि “जब भारत आत्मनिर्भर बनने की बात करता है, तो वह आत्म-केंद्रित प्रणाली की वकालत नहीं करता है। भारत की आत्मनिर्भरता में पूरे विश्व की खुशी, सहयोग और शांति के लिए चिंता है। चितकारा यूनिवर्सिटी आत्मनिर्भर भारत के मिशन को पूरा समर्थन देता है।

