हड़ताल:आश्वासन के बाद जंगलात मुलाजिमों ने भूख हड़ताल की मुल्तवी

पटियाला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

द क्लास फोर्थ गवर्नमेंट इंप्लाइज यूनियन पंजाब ज़िला सब कमेटी जंगलात और जंगलात निगम की तरफ से वन पाल साउथ सर्कल दफ्तर के आगे शुरू की भूख हड़ताल मंगलवार 7वें दिन अधिकारियों के भरोसे के बाद मुल्तवी कर दी गई। इससे पहले वनपाल के कन्न ने यूनियन से मीटिंग की। इसमें मुलाजिमों की मांगों पर गाैर करने पर सहमति बनी। वन मंडल अफसर पटियाला हरभजन सिंह और प्रशासनिक अफसर सुखदेव सिंह समेत अन्य अधिकारी, दफ्तरी अमला भी शामिल रहे।

इस मौके यूनियन के सूबा दर्शन सिंह लुबाना, जगमोहन सिंह नोलक्खा, कुलविंदर सिंह कालवा, तरलोचन माड़ू, बलविंदर सिंह नाभा, गुरमेल सिंह समाना, दर्शन सिंह भादसों, तरलोचन सिंह राजपुरा, हरजिंदर सिंह सरहिंद आदि भी शामिल थे। इस मौके जंगलात मुलाजिमों की जिन मांगों संबंधी फैसला किया गया। उनमें मुख्य मांगें रुकी तनख्वाह जारी करना, सीनियारता सूची में रहते वर्कर शामिल करना और मनरेगा के शामिल किए वर्कर बहाल निकालना, वर्दियां देना, मृतक वर्करों के आश्रित को काम पर रखना और काम कानूनों अनुसार मुआवजा देना के साथ-साथ दिवाली एडवांस प्रमुख मांगें हैं।

