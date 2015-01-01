पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Patiala
  • After The Name Of The Land, The Daughter in law Took The Elderly Out Of The House, Sadly Set Herself On Fire, Death

बेदर्दी:जमीन नाम होने के बाद बहू-पोती ने बुजुर्ग को घर से निकाला, दुखी होकर खुद को लगाई आग, मौत

पटियाला27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भादसों में बहू और पोती समेत 6 पर केस, दाे गिरफ्तार

बुढ़ापा सुख से कटने की आस में बहू व पोती के नाम जमीन करने के बावजूद परिवार से परेशान 72 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग सुरजीत सिंह ने खुद को आग लगा ली। पीजीआई में उनकी मौत हो गई। मामला भादसों के गांव बेहबलपुर का है। सुरजीत की बेटी कमलप्रीत कौर ने बताया, मां व भाई की मौत के बाद पिता ने 5 एकड़ जमीन भाभी व भतीजी के नाम कर दी। दो एकड़ जमीन उनके नाम पर ही थी। बकौल कमलप्रीत भाभी चरणजीत कौर, बेटी नवजोत कौर उसकेे पति गुरप्रीत सिंह ने उन्हें घर से भी निकाल दिया। वह बेटी के पास रहने लगे। पुलिस ने बहू, पोती, दामाद समेत परविंदर सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर चरणजीत कौर व परविंदर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अदालत ने आज दोनों का 1 दिन का रिमांड दिया है।

सुरजीत की जमीन भी धोखाधड़ी कर बेच डाली
आरोपी कुलवंत सिंह ने उसके पिता की जमीन आरोपी गुरदीप को बेचकर धोखाधड़ी भी की। 7 नवंबर को गांव हकीमपुर में अपनी जमीन देखने गए सुरजीत ने मोटर पर जाकर खुद को आग लगा ली। बाद में इसकी सूचना परिवार को मिली। सोमवार को उनका संस्कार कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें