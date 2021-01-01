पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ट्रैक्टर परेड के बाद किसान नेताओं पर कार्रवाई का विरोध 5 किसान संगठनों के बैनर तले 700 किसान दिल्ली रवाना

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
वजीदपुर की पंचायत की बैठक में गांव के गणमान्य लोग और अन्य। भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
वजीदपुर की पंचायत की बैठक में गांव के गणमान्य लोग और अन्य। भास्कर
  • आज भी जिले के गांवों से बड़ी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली आंदोलन में शामिल होने जाएंगे

दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा के बाद दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे तनाव को देखते हुए शुक्रवार को पटियाला जिले से करीब 700 किसान दिल्ली रवाना हुए। यह किसान अलग-अलग किसान जत्थेबंदियों के बैनर तले अलग-अलग गांवों से गए। क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के पटियाला जिला प्रधान जंग सिंह भटेड़ी ने बताया कि उनके संगठन के बैनर तले गांव दौलत कलां, अलीपुर, समाना से करीब 100 किसान गए हैं। इसी तरह भारतीय किसान यूनियन (उगराहा), भारतीय किसान यूनियन पंजाब, भारतीय किसान यूनियन राजेवाल के बैनर तले भी किसान रवाना हुए हैं।

शनिवार को भी जिले के गांवों से बड़ी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होंगे। वहीं, पटियाला से 12 किलोमीटर दूर गांव वजीदपुर की पंचायत ने शुक्रवार को सर्वसम्मति से प्रस्ताव पास कर फैसला किया कि गांव के हर घर के एक मेंबर का दिल्ली धरने में शिरकत जरूरी है। जाने से इंकार करने पर 1500 रुपए जुर्माना लगेगा।

इसकी पुष्टि करते गांव की सरपंच मनदीप कौर ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिंसा के बाद केंद्र सरकार आंदोलन खत्म करने की साजिश रच रही है। अब पंचायत ने फैसला किया है कि सभी लोग धरना दे रहे किसानों का डटकर साथ देंगे। सर्वसम्मति से हर घर के एक मेंबर का दिल्ली जाना और 1500 रुपए जुर्माना भरने का प्रस्ताव पास किया गया।

इधर...वजीदपुर पंचायत का फैसला-हर घर से धरने में शिरकत जरूरी, न जाने पर रुपये 1500 जुर्माना लगेगा

सब्जी और राशन की सेवा भी हर घर देगा...महिला सरपंच मनदीप कौर ने बताया कि उनके गांव में करीब 1 हजार वोट हैं। सभी लोगों ने खुद अपनी इच्छा से फैसला किया है कि गांव से जाने वाले लोग सब्जी और राशन भी लेकर जाएंगे। युवाओं की एक टीम गठित की है जो घर-घर से राशन और सब्जी की कलेक्ट करेगी। शनिवार 30 जनवरी को गांव से जाने वाले किसानों के लिए गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति गुरजंट सिंह ने अपने खेतों से एक ट्राली गोभी की दान की है। शनिवार सुबह गांव के लोग इस ट्राली को साथ लेकर दिल्ली रवाना होंगे।

