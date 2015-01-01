पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा:शहर की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस के साथ-साथ सीसीटीवी कैमरे की भी 24 घंटे रहेगी नजर

पातड़ां2 घंटे पहले
  • पातड़ां पुलिस ने सदर थाने को सीसीटीवी के साथ किया हाईटेक
  • भगत सिंह चौक में लगे कैमरों को जल्दी करवाया जाएगा ठीक : रणबीर सिंह

शहर की सुरक्षा और समाज विरोधी अनसरों की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने के लिए पातड़ां पुलिस की तरफ से सदर थाने को सीसीटीवी कैमरों के साथ हाईटेक कर दिया है। इसके साथ अब शहर के राष्ट्रीय मुख्य मार्ग से गुजरने वाले वाहन और आने-जाने वाले लोगों पर यह आंख 24 घंटे नजर रखेगी। सदर थाने में और बाहर लगाए कैमरे पुलिस के लिए सहायक सिद्ध होंगे। वहीं शहर में होने वाली घटना को रोकने में काफी मददगार साबित होंगे। इसके साथ ही पुलिस की तरफ से शहर के मुख्य भगत सिंह चौक में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी जल्दी ठीक करवा कर इस का कंट्रोल सदर थाने के साथ करने की योजना भी तैयार की जा रही है।

सदर थाना प्रमुख रणबीर सिंह ने बताया कि काफी समय पहले शहर के मुख्य चौक और सदर थाने में सीसीटीवी लगाए गए थे, जो काफी समय से खराब होने के कारण बंद हो गए थे। इनको चालू करने के लिए सदर थाने में लगाए सभी कैमरों को चालू कर दिया है। इसमें 8 कैमरे पातड़ां के भगत सिंह चौक से नरवाना रोड की 4 सड़कों को दोनों तरफ से कवर करेंगे। इसमें नेशनल हाईवे और इसके साथ दोनों सर्विस रोड पर भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे नजर रखेंगे। उन्होंने शहर निवासियों और बाजारों में दुकानदारों से अपील की कि जो यह कैमरे लगाने के समर्थ हैं वह अपने घरों और दुकानों के अंदर और बाहर बढ़िया क्वालिटी के कैमरे लगाए, ताकि शहर में होने वाली घटना की सही ढंग से जांच हो सके। उन्होंने कहा कैमरों की मदद से चोरी, स्नैचिंग आदि घटना की जांच में आसानी होगी। इससे चोरों की जल्द पहचान हो सकती है।

