पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहला हंसराज सग्गी टूर्नामेंट:पहली पारी में बढ़त के चलते अमृतसर को मिले 3 अंक

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सग्गी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में चल रहा पहला हंस राज सग्गी अंडर-19 फाउंडेशन कप के मैच में मोहाली और वाईएसईसी अमृतसर के बीच मैच के दूसरे दिन वाईएसईसी अमृतसर की मोहाली के ऊपर पहली पारी में बढ़त के आधार पर 3 अंक हासिल किए और मोहाली को 1 अंक मिला। मैच के दूसरे दिन वाईएसईसी अमृतसर ने गुरप्रीत, तरनवीर सिंह और तनवीर सिंह के अर्धशतक की बदौलत 8 विकेट पर 338 रन बना कर पारी को घोषित कर दिया और दूसरी पारी में मोहाली की टीम ने 2 विकेट पर 179 रन दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक बना लिए थे। इस तरह पहली पारी में अमृतसर ने मोहाली पर 124 रनों की बढ़त हासिल कर ली।

मोहाली की तरफ से गुरताज 100 और सहज 63 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे और मैच ड्रा हो गया। मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले असीम कोहली को मैन ऑफ द मैच दिया गया। मैच के दूसरे दिन अमृतसर ने 2 विकेट पर 139 रनों से आगे खेलना और 8 विकेट पर 338 रन बनाए। अमृतसर की तरफ से गुरप्रीत ने 73, तरनवरी ने 72, ध्रुव वर्मा ने 15, सार्थक ने 19, तनवीर ने 80, वगीश शर्मा ने 21, असीम कोहली ने 38, वरुण ने 10 और सागर ने 0 रन बनाए। मोहाली की तरफ से अविराज ने 2, तानिश ने 3, माधव और कार्तिक ने 1-1 विकेट लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser