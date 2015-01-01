पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस कारण आ रही दिक्कत:ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए अगले साल मिलेगी अप्वाइंटमेंट

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन अप्वाइंटमेंट देने की संख्या पहले थी 120, अब सिर्फ 40 कर दी गई

कोरोना की वजह से अपनाए गए नए सिस्टम से ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने वालों की परेशानी दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए मिलने वाली अप्वाइंटमेंट एक महीने बाद की मिल रही है। दूसरी ओर एजेंट के जरिए अप्लाई करने वालाें काे 15-20 में अप्वाइंटमेंट मिल रही है। ऑनलाइन अप्वाइंटमेंट देने की संख्या पहले 120 थी, जाे कम करके 40 कर दी थी। लाेग भारी संख्या में आरटीए दफ्तर लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन अप्वाइंटमेंट न मिलने के कारण उन्हें बेरंग लाैटना पड़ रहा है। उधर, दूसरी ओर लाइसेंस कम बनने के चलते सरकारी खजाने काे भी आर्थिक नुकसान हाे रहा है।

ट्रांसपाेर्ट डिपार्टमेंट का ऑनलाइन पाेर्टल सुबह 9 बजे खुलता है। एजेंट साइट 7:30 बजे तक खाेलकर 80 प्रतिशत स्लाॅट बुक कर देते हैं। जब अप्वाइंमेट ले चुके आवेदक साइट खाेलते हैं ताे 20 प्रतिशत ही लाेगाें काे अप्वाइंटमेंट मिलती है। ऑनलाइन अप्वाइंटमेंट लेने लिए शाम 5 बजे तक वेबसाइट ओपन की जाती है। हर राेज 350 के करीब लाेग लाइसेंस बनवाने, रिन्यू करवाने या फिर पर पक्का करवाने के लिए अप्वाइंटमेंट लेते हैं। कई दिनाें के बाद 8-10 लाेगाें डेट मिलती है। एजेंट 7 बजे के बाद कैसे आधे घंटे में सभी सलाॅट बुक कर लेते हैं। आरटीए परमजीत सिंह सहाेता का कहना है कि वायरस की वजह स्लाॅट कर कर दिए गए थे, एजेंट राेज अप्वाइंटमेंट लेने का काम करते हैं, इसलिए वे बिना देरी किए जल्दी सलाॅट बुक कर डेट ले लेते हैं। सारा काम ऑनलाइन है, अगर फिर भी काेई गड़बड़ी की बात है ताे चेक करवा लिया जाएगा।

लोग बोले- जनवरी से पहले नहीं मिल रही अप्वाइंटमेंट, परेशानी
कर्मजीत सिंह कर्मा ने बताया बेटी का जुलाई में लर्निंग लाइसेंस बनाया। एक महीने बाद वह ड्राइविंग टेस्ट देने के लिए योग्य हो गए, लेकिन अब वह जब भी टेस्ट के लिए ऑनलाइन अप्वाइंटमेंट के लिए आवेदन कर रहे हैं तो उन्हें नहीं मिल रही।

उनके मुताबिक बाहर बैठे एजेंट 300 रुपए लेकर जल्दी डेट दिखाने का दावा कर रहे हैं। आवेदक भगवान दास गाेयल का कहना है कि ऑनलाइन माध्यम से जैसे ही लाइसेंस के लिए अप्वाइंटमेंट लेने की कोशिश करते हैं तो जनवरी महीने से पहले अप्वाइंटमेंट नहीं मिल रही है। ट्रैक के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि पहले एक दिन में करीब 400 लोग अपने विभिन्न कामों के लिए आते थे लेकिन कोरोना वायरस की वजह से सिस्टम में बदलाव कर सिर्फ 100 लोगों को ही मंजूरी दी जा रही है। इसमें से भी सभी को अलग-अलग समय अलॉट किया जा रहा है। लोगों की संख्या ज्यादा है, इसलिए वेटिंग लिस्ट लंबी हो रही है।

