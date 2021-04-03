पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:बजट के खिलाफ बैंक मुलाजिमों ने किया रोष प्रदर्शन, केंद्र के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय बजट के खिलाफ यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस के निमंत्रण पर केनरा बैंक लीला भवन के सामने बैंक अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन किया। पंजाब बैंक इंप्लाइज फेडरेशन और एआईबीए के संयुक्त सचिव एसके गौतम ने बताया कि सरकार ने घोषणा की है कि आईडीबीआई बैंक के अलावा दो अन्य बैंकों का निजीकरण किया जाएगा। सचिव यादवेंद्र गुप्ता ने कहा कि वित्तमंत्री ने

घोषणा की कि एलआईसी के शेयर निजी हाथों को बेचे जाएंगे। धरने में पंजाब बैंक इंप्लाइज फेडरेशन के कैशियर संजीव पराशर, पंजाब बैंक इंप्लाइज फेडरेशन के चेयरमैन लवलीन सैनी, सुखबीर सिंह, देवराज, बलवीर शर्मा, हरजीत सिंह, एसएस गिल, होशियार चंद, परमजीत सिंह, मंगाराम, रज्जाक मोहम्मद व अन्य नेताओं ने संबोधित किया।

