राहत नहीं:बार एसो. ने पुरानी वोटर लिस्ट मानी, 1232 वकील डालेंगे वोट

पटियाला3 घंटे पहले
  • जिन 368 वकीलों के वोट कटे, उन्हें फिलहाल नहीं मिला वोटिंग का अधिकार

6 नवंबर को होने जा रहे जिला बार एसोसिएशन के इलेक्शन में अब पुरानी वोटर लिस्ट के मुताबिक 1232 वकीलों को ही वोट देने का अधिकार मिलेगा। 362 वकीलों की वोट कटने के मामले में बार काउंसिल ने साफ कर दिया है कि जिन वकीलों ने तय समय सीमा में अपने एफिडेविट जमा करवाए हैं सिर्फ उन्हें ही वोट देने का अधिकार दिया जाएगा।

इसके मुताबिक अब साफ हो गया है की पटियाला बार एसोसिएशन के इलेक्शन में 1232 वकील ही वोट डाल सकेंगे। इधर वोट कटने वाले वकीलों का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे एडवोकेट एसएस सग्गू ने बताया है कि अब वह बुधवार को पंजाब हरियाणा हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर इन वकीलों के वोटिंग के अधिकार के लिए अपील करेंगे। एडवोकेट सग्गू ने कहा कि अब उनके पास हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर करने के अलावा और कोई दूसरा विकल्प नहीं बचा है।

इधर पटियाला बार एसोसिएशन के इलेक्शन में प्रधानगी के पद पर चुनाव लड़ रहे एडवोकेट भूपेंद्र विर्क ने कहा है कि वोट कटने के मामले में जिस वकील ने बार काउंसिल में शिकायत की थी, वह खुद ही सुनवाई में नहीं पहुंचा। बार काउंसिल में सुनवाई के दौरान दूसरे ग्रुप में खुद ही यह मान लिया था कि वह 1232 वोटिंग लिस्ट के मुताबिक चुनाव करवाने को तैयार हैं, लेकिन अब यहां आकर कोर्ट में अपील दायर करने की बात कर रहे हैं तो इस पर वह कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करेंगे।

