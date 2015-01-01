पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमला:मन की बात सुन रहे भाजपा एससी विंग के उप प्रधान राज कुमार गिल पर तलवारों से हमला

पटियाला32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राघोमाजरा के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल गिल के सिर और हाथ पर लगे टांकें

भाजपा से वार्ड 40 के पूर्व एमसी व एससी विग के जिला शहरी उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार गिल (शंटी) पर रविवार को छोटी बारादरी में अज्ञात लोगों ने तलवारों से उस समय हमला कर दिया जब वे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मन की बात मोबाइल पर सुन रहे थे। घायल अवस्था में शंटी गिल को राघोमाजरा के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। शंटी गिल ने बताया कि हमला करने वाले लोगों ने मुंह पर कपड़ा बांध रखा था और मारते समय लगातार बोल रहे थे कि ‘तैनु हुण अस्सी बणादें आ बीजेपी का वड्डा लीडर’। उसके बाद वे बेहोश हो गए। जब उन्हें होश आया तो वह अस्पताल में थे। डिवीजन नंबर दो थाने की पुलिस ने बयान दर्ज कर लिया है। इधर, जिला भाजपा शहरी हरेंद्र कोहली, उप प्रधान वरूण जिंदल समेत कई भाजपा नेताओं ने अस्पताल जाकर शंटी गिल का हालचाल जाना। संजय कालोनी निवासी राजकुमार ने बताया कि वे हर रविवार को संडे मार्केट में कपड़े का स्टाल लगाते हैं। रविवार को भी स्टाल लगाए हुए थे और मोबाइल पर मन की बात सुन रहे थे कि अचानक पीछे से आकर कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। सिर, पेट व टांगों पर तलवारों के कट लगे हैं। वे घायल अवस्था में गिर गए और नजदीक के स्टाल वालों ने उन्हें राघोमाजरा के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। उनके सिर और हाथ पर टांकें लगे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि हमलवारों को पहचान नहीं सका। मेरी किसी से रंजिश नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट के सामने मार्केट में उस पर हमला हुआ है और उसके पीछे एटीएम है, जहां पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। वहां से पुलिस हमलवारों की फुटेज निकलवाकर उनकी पहचान कर सकती है। वहां पर उसके सिर और हाथ पर टांकें लगे हैं।

पीड़ित के बयान पर डिविजन- दो में अज्ञात हमलावरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज
डिविजन दो के इंचार्ज साहिब सिंह ने बताया कि पीड़ित के बयानों पर अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। अभी तक आरोपियों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। हमलावर मुंह ढके हुए थे। घटनास्थल पर लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज चेक करेंगे, ताकि हमलावरों की पहचान हो सके। जिला भाजपा के शहरी प्रधान हरिंदर कोहली ने कहा कि भाजपा नेता पर इस तरह का हमला बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। पुलिस को तुरंत आरोपियों की पहचान कर गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए। इस मामले में एसएसपी से बात करूंगा।

