ऑनलाइन मीटिंग:सरकारी स्कूलों में बनाए गए बूस्टर क्लबों की होगी ऑनलाइन मीटिंग

पटियाला5 घंटे पहले
  • स्टूडेंट्स में इंग्लिश के डर को किया जा रहा दूर
  • बच्चों को हर हफ्ते लिसनिंग टास्क, कविताएं, गाने और टंग ट्विस्टर दिए जा रहे

सरकारी स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स में इंग्लिश बोलने-सीखने के डर को दूर करने के लिए बनाए गए इंग्लिश बूस्टर क्लबों की मीटिंग ऑनलाइन होगी। यह मीटिंग इसी महीने 28 दिसंबर तक करवाई जाएगी। शिक्षा विभाग ने 6वीं से 12वीं क्लास के स्टूडेंट्स के गुणात्मक विकास के लिए उक्त निर्णय लिया है। इससे जहां स्टूडेंट्स का डर खत्म होगा, जबकि उनके भाषा कौशल में भी सुधार होगा। इससे गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स भी प्राइवेट स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स की तरह बिना किसी झिझक के आत्मविश्वास के साथ इंग्लिश में बात कर सकेंगे।विभाग के मुताबिक इंग्लिश बूस्टर क्लबों से गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों की एनरोलमेंट भी बढ़ी है और कम्युनिटी का भी स्कूलों में

विश्वास बढ़ा है। लॉकडाउन में पेरेंट्स ने सरकारी स्कूलों में विश्वास दिखाया है। नतीजतन स्कूलों में एडमिशन बढ़ी है और गवर्नमेंट स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स भी निजी स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स की तरह इंग्लिश में बिना किसी डर के बात कर रहे हैं जिससे पेरेंट्स का विश्वास और बढ़ा है।नए पॉजीटिव इन्वायरनमेंट की स्थापना की गई है। टीचर्स क्लास में स्टूडेंट्स से आने वाली एक्टीविटी को सांझा कर रहे हैं और स्टूडेंट्स ऑडियो बनाकर टीचर्स को

भेज रहे हैं। 6वीं से 12वीं क्लास के हर सेक्शन के कुछ स्टूडेंट्स को मिलाकर बूस्टर क्लब बनाए गए हैं। ये बूस्टर क्लब स्कूल, ब्लॉक, डिस्ट्रिक्ट लेवल और स्टेट लेवल पर बने हैं। शुरुआत में बच्चों को इंग्लिश में बात करने के लिए कुछ वाक्य दिए जा रहे हैं। हर हफ्ते एक्टीविटी आधारित लिसनिंग टास्क, कविताएं और गाने व टंग ट्विस्टर दिए जा रहे हैं। इससे बच्चों की बोलने, सुनने और बताने की क्षमता में इजाफा होगा।

