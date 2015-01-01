पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रैली:30 नवंबर तक जेई बिजली कनेक्शन व बकाया बिलों की रिकवरी के काम का करेंगे बायकाॅट

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मांगों को लेकर पावरकाॅम के जूनियर इंजीनियर्स ने निकाली रैली

कौंसिल ऑफ जूनियर इंजीनियर्स पंजाब राज्य बिजली बोर्ड के बुलावे पर पावरकाॅम जूनियर इंजीनियर्स ने वीरवार को पावरकाॅम के सर्कल दफ्तर के आगे लम्बे समय से लटकती मांगों के निपटारों में देरी के खिलाफ सख्त विरोध दर्ज करवाने के लिए रोष रैली आयोजित की गई। कौैंसिल के सेक्रेटरी इंजी. सौरव सधीर ने बताया कि लंबे समय से जूनियर इंजीनियर की मांगों प्रति कोई संजीदगी नहीं दिखाई जा रही है। राेष के तौर पर जूनियर इंजीनियर्स में रोष की भावना बढ़ रही है। इसके मद्देनजर संघर्ष के पहले पड़ाव दौरान पावरकाॅम जूनियर इंजीनियर्स ने समूह वितरण सर्कल दफ्तरों के आगे रोष रैलियां कीं और अब शुक्रवार से 30 नवंबर तक जेई बिजली कनेक्शन की चेकिंग और बकाया बिलों को रिकवरी के कामों का बायकाॅट करेंगे। इसी दौरान 26 काे हेड आॅफिस पटियाला के सामने संगठन के समूह केंद्रीय वर्किंग कमेटी सदस्यों की तरफ से काले मास्क डाल कर एक रोज़ा संकेतक धरना देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें