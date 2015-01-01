पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंद्र दर्शन:आज चंद्र दर्शन; मान्यता- अगर चंद्र देवता की विधि विधान से पूजा की जाए तो रहेगा गुस्से पर कंट्रोल

पटियाला28 मिनट पहले
16 दिसंबर बुधवार को चंद्र दर्शन दिवस है। चंद्र दर्शन हिंदू मान्यताओं में धार्मिक महत्व रखता है। हर माह जब अमावस्या के बाद पहली बार चंद्रमा दिखाई देता है उस दिन चंद्र दर्शन दिवस बहुत श्रद्धा और उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाता है। इस दिन भगवान चंद्र की पूजा करने और व्रत रखने का विधान हैं। साथ ही बता दें कि सूर्यास्त के ठीक बाद के समय को चन्द्रमा को देखने के लिए या चंद्र दर्शन के लिए सबसे अनुकूल समय माना जाता है। श्रीकाली देवी मंदिर में बतौर पुजारी रिटायर्ड हुए पंडित ब्रिजभूषण शास्त्री बताते हैं कि शास्त्रों के मुताबिक़, इस दिन चंद्रमा के दर्शन करने से शुभ फलों की प्राप्ति होती है और इसे बहुत भाग्यशाली और समृद्ध माना जाता है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि चंद्रमा ज्ञान, बुद्धि और मन का स्वामी ग्रह है। इसके अलावा इसके अलावा जिन जातकों की जन्मपत्री में चंद्रमा नीच का है। वो लोग यदि इस दिन चंद्र भगवान की पूजा-अर्चना कर

उनके दर्शन करते हैं तो उनका ग्रह दोष शांत होता है। उन्हें कई प्रकार के मानसिक रोगों से मुक्ति मिलती है और उनपर मां लक्ष्मी की भी कृपा बनी रहती है।पंडित ब्रिज भूषण शास्त्री के मुताबिक चंद्र दर्शन पर भगवान चंद्रमा की पूजा समय ‘ॐ क्षीरपुत्राय विद्महे अमृत तत्वाय धीमहि, तन्नो चन्द्र: प्रचोदयात॥’ मंत्र का जप करना चाहिए। उनके मुताबिक पौराणिक मान्यता है कि चंद्र दर्शन के दौरान विधि-विधान से पूजा करने और जप करने से तनाव से छुटकारा मिलता है।

