लिव-इन में रहने वाले युवक पर हमले का मामला:युवक के कान पर लगी चाेट, सुनाई न देने पर पटियाला रेफर

पटियाला8 घंटे पहले
पहले पति की मारपीट से परेशान दाे बच्चाें की मां मराेडी निवासी बलजीत सिंह के साथ लिव-इन में रह रही थी। सूचना पर मायके व ससुराल परिवार ने मिलकर प्रेमी के घर में घुसकर मारपीट की थी। जख्मी बलजीत सिंह के सिर पर कुल्हाडी से वार किए थे, इसके चलते उसके 10 टांके लगे थे। इतना ही नहीं कान पर किए वार के चलते उसे एक कान से सुनई देना बंद हाे गया था। जिस कारण बलजीत सिंह काे वीरवार दाेपहर काे राजिंदरा अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। यहां उसका सीटी स्केन कराया जा रहा है। पीड़ित बलजीत ने बताया कि आराेपियाें ने उसके कान पर बेसबाल से हमला किया था। जिसके कारण वह बेसुध हाे गया था। जब उसे हाेश आया ताे उसे एक कान से सुनाई नहीं दे रहा। जिसकी जानकारी इलाज कर रहे डाॅक्टराें काे दी। पीड़िता के मुताबिक वह नाबालिग थी जब उसकी शादी की गई थी। 2016-17 में मेरी मुलाकात बलजीत से हुई। तब तलाक लेकर उसके साथ रहने का मन बनाया था।

