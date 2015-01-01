पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे के दुष्प्रभाव:खेल, सेमिनार और नुक्कड़ मीटिंगें कर बच्चों को नशे के दुष्प्रभावों के खिलाफ किया जाए जागरूक : वरिंदर

पटियाला2 दिन पहले
सामाजिक न्याय और अधिकारतः संस्कृतिकरण मंत्रालय भारत सरकार की तरफ से शुरू की नशा मुक्त भारत कैंपेन की महीना वार मीटिंग अधिक डिप्टी कमिश्नर (जनरल) पूजा स्याल ग्रेवाल की अध्यक्षता में जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अफसर वरिंदर सिंह टीवाना की तरफ से की गई। मीटिंग में नवंबर महीने में नशा मुक्त भारत कैंपेन के अंतर्गत किए गए कामों पर विचार विमर्श किया गया और दिसंबर महीने में होने वाले कामों के

बारे सलाह की गई। मीटिंग में कनवीनर वरिंदर सिंह टीवाना ने बच्चों को नशे से बचाने और खेल की तरफ प्रेरित करने के लिए यूथ क्लबों के सहयोग के साथ खेल प्रोग्राम, सेमिनार, नुक्कड़ मीटिंगों करवाने के लिए कहा। एडीसी पूजा स्याल ग्रेवाल ने समूची टीम को इस काम को मिशन के रूप में करने के दिशा निर्देश दिए। समिति सदस्यों को 25 दिसंबर तक नशा मुक्त भारत कैंपेन के अंतर्गत किए कामों का विवरण भेजने के लिए कहा।इस मौके प्रीतम सिंह जौहल (सेवामुक्त पीसीएस) ने सुझाव देते कहा कि माता पिता अपने बच्चों पर निगाह रखने और उनके साथ विचार विमर्श करने और अधिक से अधिक समय बच्चों के साथ बिताने।

बच्चों को नशों के बुरे प्रभाव से दूर रहने के लिए जीवन शैली के अलग-अलग तथ्य सिखाए जाएं। पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी से डाॅ. ममता शर्मा की तरफ से दिसंबर 2020 के लक्ष्य शिक्षा और जीवन शैली के बारे कहा कि सही शिक्षा बच्चों को जिंदगी में कभी भी गलत रास्ते पर नहीं पड़ने देती। प्रो. गुरबख्शीश सिंह की तरफ से सरकार के बडी और डिपो प्रोग्रामों में नौजवान बच्चों के काम की श्लाघा की गई।

इस तरह साकेत अस्पताल के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर परमिंदर कौर मनचंदा ने साकेत अस्पताल के इस प्रोजेक्ट में अहम रोल बारे कमेटी सदस्यों को जानकार करवाया। यहां समिति मेंबर प्रीतम सिंह जौहल, गुरदेव सिंह धालीवाल, एमएस धालीवाल, डाॅ. ममता शर्मा, गुरबख्शीश सिंह, अरविंदर सिंह, सुखसागर सिंह, परमिंदर माैजूद रहे।

