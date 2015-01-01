पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगपत्र:भगवान राम के अपमान पर सीएम चुप्पी तोड़कर दोषियों को सजा दिलाएं : सिंगला

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
शिव सेना बाल ठाकरे के पंजाब कार्यकारी प्रधान हरीश सिंगला के निर्देश पर पटियाला का प्रतिनिधि मंडल लाहोरी सिंह, भारत दीप ठाकुर और शंकर भारद्वाज की अगुवाई में डिप्टी कमिश्नर से मिला। इस दौरान डीसी के माध्यम से पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह के नाम मांगपत्र दिया।

मांगपत्र में अमृतसर के मनावाला में दशहरा पर्व पर भगवान राम जी का पुतला जलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान राम जी का अपमान किसी को भी बर्दाश्त नहीं हो सकता।

करीब 30-40 लोगों ने यह घिनौना कार्य किया था, लेकिन गिरफ्तारी महज 6-7 लोगों की ही हुई है। सिंगला ने मुख्यमंत्री से बाकी दोषियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करके करवाई करने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब को इस मुद्दे पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़नी चाहिए और दोषियों को तुरंत सख्त से सख्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए।

