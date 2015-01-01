पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना गाइडलाइन ने 31 को होने वाले जिमखाना चुनाव को संकट में डाला

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • नई गाइडलाइन में हाल में 50 फीसदी और ओपन में 250 से ज्यादा लोगों के एकत्र पर होने पर पाबंदी

कोविड को लेकर सरकारी की तरफ से जारी नई गाइडलाइन ने 31 दिसंबर को होने वाले जिमखाना क्लब के चुनाव को संकट में ला दिया है। नई गाइडलाइन में हाल में 50 फीसदी और औपन में 250 से ज्यादा लोगों के एकत्र होने पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है। जबकि क्लब की एजीएम में 750 सदस्यों का उपस्थित होने लाजिमी है। क्लब के संविधान में चुनाव से पहले एजीएम करवाने का भी प्रावधान है। ऐसे में क्लब प्रबंधन चुनाव कैसे करवाएगा, इसको लेकर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। उधर क्लब प्रबंधन की आखिरी उम्मीद रजिस्टरार ऑफ कंपनीज (आरओसी) पर टिकी है कि आरओसी चुनाव करवाने का क्या नया रास्ता दिखाया है। हालांकि क्लब की

ओर से 2 दिन पहले भेजे पत्र पर आरओसी ने अभी तक कोई टिप्पणी नहीं भेजी है। इस बीच एग्जीक्यूटिव बॉडी का चुनाव लड़ रहे दोनों ग्रुपों ने प्रत्याशियों के चयन को लेकर दिन भर माथापच्ची की, लेकिन देर रात खबर लिखे जाने तक किसी भी ग्रुप का कोई प्रत्याशी फाइनल नहीं हो सका था।

31 दिसंबर को होने जा रहे राजिंदरा जिमखाना क्लब के चुनाव में 2 ग्रुप आमने सामने हैं। एक ग्रुप की अगुवाई जहां राधे श्याम गोयल और दीपक कंपानी कर रहे हैं, वहीं दूसरे ग्रुप के नेता का नाम भी अभी तक फाइनल नहीं हो पाया है। पूर्व प्रधान और अब सेक्रेटरी पद के दावेदार विनोद ढुंडिया ने कहा कि उनके ग्रुप में प्रत्याशियों के चयन का अधिकार कोर ग्रुप को दिया गया है। कोर ग्रुप जिसे कैंडीडेट के रूप में चयनित करता है वह चुनाव लड़ता है और बाकी सारे उसका प्रचार करते हैं। उधर राधे श्याम गोयल अौर दीपक कंपानी ग्रुप ने कोर ग्रुप जैसी प्रथा को चुनौती देते हुए ओपन डिस्कशन के साथ चुनाव करवाने की बात की है। इसको लेकर कंपानी ग्रुप रविवार को क्लब के सदस्यों के साथ मीटिंग भी करेगा।

