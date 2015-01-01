पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:दिवाली पर रात 8 से 10 बजे तक और गुरुपर्व पर 9 से 10 बजे तक चलाए जा सकेंगे पटाखे : डीसी

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • विवाह-शादियों पर पटाखे चलाने के लिए लाइसेंस लेना होगा लाजिमी

माननीय हाईकोर्ट के निर्देशों के अंतर्गत जिले में दिवाली, गुरुपर्व, क्रिसमस और नए साल पर पटाखे चलाने के लिए समय भी निर्धारित किया गया है। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट कुमार अमित ने बताया कि माननीय पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की तरफ से 13 अक्तूबर 2017 को सिविल रिट पिटीशन नंबर 23548 के अंतर्गत के पास किए हुक्मों के अंतर्गत जिला पटियाला में पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए एक आरजी लाइसेंस जारी किया जाएगा। ड्रा मुताबिक अलाटी की तरफ से पटाखे केवल 10 बजे से शाम 7.30 बजे तक ही निर्धारित की जगह पर बेचे जा सकेंगे और इस दौरान निर्धारित नियमों की पालना यकीनी बनाई जाएगी।

14 नवंबर को दिवाली वाले दिन पटाखे रात 8 से 10 बजे तक। 30 नवंबर गुरुपर्व वाले दिन सुबह 4 से 5 बजे तक और रात को 9 से 10 बजे तक। क्रिसमस की पूर्व संध्या पर रात 11.55 से आगे वाली सुबह 12.30 बजे तक और इसी तरह नए साल की पूर्व संध्या पर रात 11.55 से आगे वाली सुबह 12.30 बजे तक पटाखे चलाने का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने कहा कि विवाह शादियों के समागमों पर पटाखे आदि चलाने के लिए मैरिज पैलेस मालिक की तरफ से इस संबंधित लाइसेंस लेना लाजिमी होगा और सुरक्षा नियमों की पालना यकीनी बनाई जाए। इसके बिना शोभायात्रा, नगर कीर्तन, प्रभात फेरी और ओर समागमों मौके पटाखों को चलाने के लिए भी लाइसेंस लेना लाजिमी है। डीसी कुमार अमित ने नगर निगम कमिश्नर, एसएसपी सभी एसडीएम, कार्यकारी इंजीनियर पंजाब प्रदूषण रोकथाम बोर्ड को हिदायतें जारी करते अपेक्षित कार्यवाही करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

