पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेब पर बोझ:दिल्ली-फाजिल्का ट्रेन 23 तक रद्द 54 में से 22 बसें ही जा रहीं दिल्ली,किसान आंदोलन-ट्रैक मेंटिनेंस के चलते दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्रियों की परेशानी बढ़ी

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 7 हजार में दिल्ली के लिए मिल रही है कैब की सुविधा

किसान आंदोलन के चलते पेप्सू रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट कारपोरेशन (पीआरटीसी) के पटियाला से दिल्ली के 24 और दिल्ली से पटियाला वापसी के 30 टाइम में से 60 फीसदी टाइम बंद होने से यात्री बे बस हैं। इसके अलावा पटियाला से दिल्ली के लिए एकमात्र रेल सेवा भी 23 दिसंबर तक बंद होने से यह परेशानी और बढ़ गई है। आम यात्रियों से लेकर व्यापारियों तक को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। अगर कोई व्यक्ति पटियाला से दिल्ली जाने के लिए फोर सीटर कैब बुक करता है तो उसे एक तरफ का करीबन 5 हजार रुपए किराया खर्च करना पड़ रहा है जबकि 6 सीटर कैब करीबन 7 हजार रुपए किराए में बुक हो रही है।

इधर, दिल्ली फाजिल्का रेल सेवा 23 दिसंबर तक बंद कर दी गई है। फाजिल्का से वाया पटियाला होकर दिल्ली जाने वाली ट्रेन फाजिल्का से चलकर सुबह 7 बजकर 33 मिनट पर पटियाला पहुंचती थी। दिल्ली से वापस आते हुए यह ट्रेन पटियाला शाम 6 बजकर 19 मिनट पर यहां पहुंचती थी। अब दिल्ली डिविजन में नॉन इंटरलॉकिंग का काम रेलवे ट्रेक पर चल रहा है जिसके चलते यह ट्रेन 23 दिसंबर तक कैंसिल कर दी गई है। पटियाला से दिल्ली की अब कोई रेल सेवा नहीं हैं। यह जानकारी पटियाला रेलवे सुपरिटेंडेंट केपी मीणा ने दी है।

असर...माल मंगाने पर देना पड़ रहा डेढ़ गुना तक किराया, व्यापारी परेशान

पटियाला से दिल्ली जाने का सरकारी कनेक्शन कट जाने का सबसे ज्यादा असर आम पब्लिक और खासकर व्यापारियों पर पड़ा है। टैक्सी सेवा का किराया कई गुना बढ़ गया है तो वहीं चाइनस खिलौनों का व्यापार करने वाले, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व्यापारियों को दिल्ली बस और रेल सेवा बंद होने से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। व्यापारी नेता राकेश गुप्ता ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि व्यापारियों को बस और रेल सेवा बंद होने से महंगी टैक्सी करके जाना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा ट्रांसपोर्ट सुविधा बंद होने से भी व्यापारियों का काफी माल रुका हुआ है।

यात्रियाें को सुनना पड़ता, घर से पहले निकलो

बस स्टैंड पर मौजूद यात्री गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि रात 9:50 बजे अंबाला से ट्रेन पकड़नी थी, 7:20 पर बस स्टैंड पर पहुंचा। अंदर पता किया ताे हरिद्वार की बस खड़ी थी। टिकट काटने वाले से पूछा ताे बताया कि 8:15 बजे बस रवाना हाेगी और डेढ़ घंटा पहुंचने में लगेगा। जल्दी जाना है ताे राजपुरा की बस पकड़ थे, पर राजपुरा की भी बस नहीं थी। भागकर फिर मेन गेट पर आया कि शायद काेई बस मिल जाए। अब रात में अचानक कैब ताे मिलने से रही। पता नहीं ट्रेन मिले या न मिले, मन मानकर फिर अंदर अाए। ड्राइवर काे समस्या बताई और गुजारिश की। बाेला बस ताे जी अपने टाइम पर ही चलेगी, तुम घर से पहले निकलाे।

सवारी देख, प्रबंधन करता है बस रवाना
पीआरटीसी प्रबंधन ने दिल्ली में किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते दिल्ली तक बस न पहुंच पाने के चलते इन टाइम में से अपने 60 फीसदी टाइम फिलहाल बंद कर दिए हैं। पटियाला से दिल्ली जाने के कुल 24 टाइम में से अब फिलहाल 10 से 12 टाइम ही चल रहे हैं। प्रबंधन के मुताबिक बस स्टैंड पर सवारियों की तादाद देखकर ही बस रवाना की जाती है। उदाहरण सुबह 15 से 20 मिनट बाद जो टाइम है, उन सभी टाइमों को करीबन एक घंटे बाद इक्ट्ठा एक टाइम के रूप में रवाना किया जा रहा है। पीअारटीसी की बस राई अौर बहालगढ़ तक ही जा रही हैं। अागे अॉटो सर्विस है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें