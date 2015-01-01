पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांगपत्र:फव्वाॅरा चौक पर भाजपा का फ्लेक्स फाड़ने के विरोध में एसएसपी को सौंपा मांगपत्र

पटियाला13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फव्वाॅरा चौक पर भाजपा का कुछ अज्ञात लोगों की ओर से फ्लेक्स फाड़ने के विरोध में एसएसपी को मिलकर मांगपत्र सौंपा गया। जिला भाजपा शहरी प्रधान हरेंद्र कोहली ने एसएसपी को बताया कि भाजपा ऑफिस सेक्रेटरी अजय गोयल की तरफ से फ्लेक्स फव्वारा चौक पर लगाया गया था। कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की फोटो को देर रात फाड़ दिया, जबकि फ्लेक्स के साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की भी एक फ्लेक्स लगा था। जिससे कोई छेड़छाड़ नहीं की गई है। इसलिए पहली नजर में ऐसा लगता है कि यह जानबूझकर किया गया कृत्य है। इसलिए इस मामले की जांच की जानी चाहिए।

एसएसपी ने भरोसा दिलाया कि वह घटना की जांच कर जल्द ही दोषी व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करेंगे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ पंजाब भाजपा की सेक्रेटरी सुखविंदर कौर नौलखा, जिला महामंत्री बलविंदर सिंह और ऑफिस सेक्रेटरी अजय गोयल समेत कई नेता मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, नगर निगम ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें