प्रदर्शन:पावरकाॅम सीएचबी ठेका मुलाजिमाें का धरना बस स्टैंड के अंदर यूनीपोल पर चढ़े प्रदर्शनकारी

पटियाला4 घंटे पहले
पावरकाॅम एंड ट्रांसकाे में ठेके पर काम करते मुलाजिमाें काे ठेकेदार ने निकाल दिया। जिसके विराेध में पाॅवरकाॅम एंड ट्रांसको ठेका मुलाजिम यूनियन सर्कल पटियाला ने पहले हेड ऑफिस के बाहर और बाद में बस स्टैंड पटियाला-राजपुरा मेन राेड पर जाम लगाया। इसके चलते यातायात व्यवस्था प्रभावित हुई। माैके पर माैजूद पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक काे डायवर्ट कर दिया। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर माैके पर पुलिस भी तैनात थी। दाेपहर 12 बजे से शुरू हुआ धरना देर शाम तक जारी रहा। बात बनती न देख प्रदर्शनकारी बस स्टैंड के अंदर यूनीपोल के उपर चढ़ गए।

मुलाजिमाें का तर्क था कि हमारा धरना शांतमय ढंग के साथ चल रहा था, पुलिस बल ने धरने पर बैठे मुलाजिमाें से धक्का मुक्की की। मुलाजिमाें काे मनाने एसएसपी विक्रमजीत दुग्गल तक पहुंचे, लेकिन मुलाजिम लिखित आर्डर लेने के बाद धरना समाप्त करने की मांग पर अड़े रहे। उनकी मांग है कि नाैकरी से निकाले गए सभी मुलाजिमाें काे पावरकाॅम दाेबारा रखे। ड्यूटी के दाैरान हादसे में मारे गए मुलाजिम के पारिवारिक मेंबराें काे नाैकरी के साथ-साथ मुआवजा दिया जाए।

सर्कल प्रधान हरमीत सिंह, जरनल सेक्रेटरी मनमोहन सिंह, सीनियर मित्र प्रधान टेक चंद ने बताया कि मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू समेत पावरकाॅम मैनेजमेंट और पंजाब सरकार के नुमायंदों के साथ अब तक हुई मीटिंगों में ठेका कर्मियाें की छंटनी रद्द करने, नौकरी से निकाले कर्मियाें की बहाली, हादसा पीड़ित कर्मियाें के परिवारों को योग्य मुआवज़ा और नौकरी का प्रबंध करने, कच्चे मुलाजिमाें को विभाग में रेगुलर करने और अन्य जायज मांगों को अनदेखा किया गया है।

यूनियन ने सरकार को ठेका मुलाजिमाें की मांगों संबंधित 1 नवंबर तक का अल्टीमेटम दिया था, परंतु उक्त मांगों के हल के लिए मुलाजिमों को लिखित सूचना नहीं दी गई। जिस कारण मुलाजिम फिर से आज धरना प्रदर्शन किया। बताया कि अब 8 नवंबर को ठेका मुलाज़िम संघर्ष मोर्चा पंजाब की सूबा स्तरीय सूबा स्तरीय कनवेंशन में सर्कल कमेटी और डिवीजन कमेटियां शिरकत करेंगी। 14 को काली दीवाली मना कर शहर/गांवों में रोष मार्च किये जाएंगे और कैप्टन सरकार के पुतले फूंके जाएंगे।

