हड़ताल:समाना रेंज से देशराज और सतपाल भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे

पटियालाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

द क्लास फोर्थ गवर्नमेंट इंप्लाइज यूनियन पंजाब की पटियाला ब्रांच की भूख हड़ताल दूसरे दिन में शामिल रही। वनपाल और वन मंडल दफ़्तर आगे अफसरशाही का ज़ोरदार विराेध किया गया। दैनिक वेतन भोगी कर्मियाें को रेगुलर करने सहित सैलरी जारी करने और डीसी की तरफ से कम से कम दिहाड़ी में विस्तार करने की बात कही। रैली में वनपाल से मांग की कि जाली भुगतान को रोका जाए।

सही मुलाजिमाें काे भुगतान किया जाये। वीरवार की भूख हड़ताल पर देशराज समाना और सतपाल समाना रेंज से बैठे। यहां दर्शन सिंह लुबाना, जगमोहन सिंह नोलक्खा, कुलविंदर सिंह कालवा, तरलोचन माड़ू, दर्शन सिंह मल्लेवाल, बलविंदर सिंह नाभा, तरलोचन सिंह मंडोली राजपुरा, गुरमेल सिंह समाना विचार रखे।

